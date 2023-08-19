Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Tyler Adams fulfilled just one year of his five-year contract with Leeds after they failed to maintain their Premier League status

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Tyler Adams from Leeds United after meeting his £20m release clause.

Adams, 24, who has signed a five-year deal, only joined Leeds from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract last summer.

The release clause kicked in following the Elland Road club's relegation from the Premier League last season.

"To have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club," said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

"We're thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we've admired for a long time.

"It's been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs."

The United States international made 26 appearances for Leeds during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he did not play after having surgery on a hamstring injury at the end of March.

Adams had looked set to move to Chelsea this summer but talks reportedly broke down external-link between the Blues and Leeds.

Blake added: "Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we're looking forward to working with him as he's a player we know will be a great addition to our squad."

Adams is manager Andoni Iraola's seventh summer signing and will form part of a new-look midfield alongside England U20 star Alex Scott, 19, who signed from Bristol City earlier this month for a reported £25m.

Bournemouth's other midfield signings include Ivory Coast's Hamed Traore, 22, from Sassuolo, and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 24, from Roma.

The Cherries, who started their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham before losing 3-1 at Liverpool on Saturday, finished last season in 15th under previous boss Gary O'Neil.