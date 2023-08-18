Kwadwo Baah: Burton Albion sign Watford forward on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have taken forward Kwadwo Baah on loan for the season from Championship club Watford.
The 20-year-old has been at Vicarage Road for two years after starting his career with Rochdale.
German-born Baah has represented England at under-18 level but is a current Germany Under-19 international.
He spent last season on loan with German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he made six appearances from the bench.
"I've played in League One before with Rochdale and I know the ins and outs of the league. I can't wait to get some appearances, minutes and goals under my belt," Baah said.
