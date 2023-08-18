Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Matt Grimes was named Swansea captain in 2019 by then boss Steve Cooper

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes is poised to sign a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the Championship club until 2027.

Grimes, 28, has two seasons to run on his current Swansea deal.

But the influential midfielder has agreed a long-term contract having been linked with a summer move to Southampton.

Grimes was a key player four Saints boss Russell Martin during his two seasons as Swansea head coach.

Grimes has made 254 Swansea appearances, scoring nine goals, since signing from Exeter City in 2015.

He spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town during his early years at Swansea, but has been a mainstay at the Welsh club ever since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

Widely regarded as one of the most composed midfield players in the Championship, Grimes came close to leaving Swansea for Fulham before signing a new deal in November 2021.

News that he is poised to sign another new deal comes on the day Southampton sold midfielder Romeo Lavia to Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £53m.

Martin, who left Wales to take charge at Southampton this summer, is expected to be reunited with former Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes at St Mary's Stadium, with the West Ham player due to move to the south coast on loan.

Grimes has previously described Martin as the best manager in the Championship, and his decision to recommit to Swansea is a show of support for new head coach Michael Duff.

Having collected one point from his first two league games, Duff will go in search of a first Championship victory at Swansea when his side host Coventry City on Saturday.