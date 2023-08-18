Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Demebele won the 2018 World Cup with France

PSG and France forwards Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are ready to start against Toulouse on Saturday, according to manager Luis Enrique.

Mbappe, 24, has made a surprise return to the squad after a contract stand-off and could now extend his current deal.

Earlier this week Neymar left PSG to joined Saudi Pro league club Al-Hilal, just days after PSG signed 26-year-old Dembele from Barcelona.

"I am very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian," said Enrique.

"He is in great shape, he has a lot of desire, a very good state of mind."

Mbappe was left out of the squad in PSG's 0-0 season opener against Lorient last week, after missing the club's pre-season tour of Asia and spent the majority of the summer training away from the first-team squad with players made available for transfer.

The 2018 World Cup winner was the subject of interest from Al-Hilal himself, as well as being linked with moves to a plethora of Europe's top clubs, until a surprise change of stance after the Lorient draw led to a truce between player and club.

Al-Hilal signed 31-year-old Neymar for a reported 90m euros (£77.6m), and the former Santos and Barcelona forward will be paid 150m euros (£129.2m) a year in Saudi Arabia - six times the amount he earned at PSG.

Enrique said Neymar's departure was "favourable" for everyone involved.

"He is a world-class player and I wish him well for the future," added Enrique, who coached Neymar when the pair won a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble with Barcelona in 2015.

Neymar made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

"We still need to strengthen [the attack] because it is the where we had the fewest recruits - we still have work to do on how they complement each other," said Enrique.

The former Spain and Roma manager, who replaced former boss Christophe Galtier in July, also said he has not chosen a new club captain and will instead allow his squad to choose their designated leader.

"There are four captains [in the squad as it stands] - that something that is defined by the players, not by the coach. I want him [whoever the players choose] to be their captain, not my captain."

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos was PSG's captain last season and remains at the club, while fellow defender Presnel Kimpembe, midfielder Marco Verratti and Mbappe himself served as vice captains.