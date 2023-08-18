Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Evans played in four of United's pre-season friendlies after joining on a short-term deal following his departure from Leicester

Manchester United remain in talks to sign Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, manager Erik ten Hag says.

Evans, 35, joined United on a short-term deal last month to cover the club's pre-season games.

That deal has now expired, and while Harry Maguire's proposed move to West Ham fell through, Ten Hag says United are in talks about bringing Evans in on a permanent basis.

"In this moment, he is not [under contract] but we are talking," he said.

"We will see. We are in talks and when we have news we will bring it."

Evans played 198 games for United before departing in 2015, having won the Champions League and three Premier League titles.

The centre-back, who has 102 Northern Ireland caps, spent three years at West Brom and five at Leicester before leaving the Foxes at the end of last season.

Evans played in United's pre-season friendlies against Lyon, Wrexham, Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Bilbao, and watched Monday's Premier League win over Wolves from the directors' box at Old Trafford.