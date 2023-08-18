Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Mark Robins took Coventry to the Championship play-off final last season where they lost to Luton Town on penalties

Coventry City manager Mark Robins says signing new players is taking "longer than I'd like" as he tries to further re-shape his new-look squad.

Robins has recruited nine players so far this summer and wants "four more" before the window shuts on 1 September.

"I wanted them in four or five weeks ago but it's not an ideal world," he told BBC CWR. "I still need numbers but I need quality."

City lost their opening league game at Leicester before beating Middlesbrough.

In between those two league games, the Sky Blues went out of the Carabao Cup in the first round at AFC Wimbledon.

Having seen his potential transfer budget boosted by the departures of midfielder Gustavo Hamer and striker Viktor Gyokeres for a record eight-figure fee, Robins has reinvested some of those funds into reshaping his squad.

Among those who have come in are Japan midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and United States international striker Haji Wright, who cost a club-record £7.7m.

Robins' options will improve with the return of some key players from injury including midfielder Callum O'Hare and forward Fabio Tavares, who have been unavailable since December and January respectively.

In the meantime, the manager says he has to remain patient on more arrivals.

"All options are open to us and we have to ask 'what is the best scenario for us?'" he said.

"I'm still looking to add players - we need the depth, we just need to make sure we bring the right people in.

"I know I've got significant players coming back in Callum and Fabio but we still need the extra numbers."

O'Hare 'not too far away'

Robins emphasised the importance of being "methodical" and "trusting the process" in City's recruitment drive.

"I know what we need to do - I've built five teams here and I just want to get on with things," he said.

"One player coming in is OK, but the other one coming in has to make sense as well.

"It's got to put people under pressure and drive the standard forward.

"I know the types of players we need and the recruitment team are working incredibly hard - we just need to get those over the line - but I'm looking for four players."

On the potential return of O'Hare, who has been out since Boxing Day with a knee ligament injury, Robins refused to outline a possible comeback date.

"He'll be back when he's back," he added.

"He's got to be ready, [there are] some mental obstacles to overcome but he's in a really good place mentally and he won't be too far away - hopefully everything goes smoothly.

"We're really happy with where he is at the moment so fingers crossed."