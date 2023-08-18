Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Gustaf Lagerbielke may be paired with fellow summer signing Maik Nawrocki at Rugby Park

Gustaf Lagerbielke could be in line for a swift Celtic debut on Sunday, with Stephen Welsh joining Cameron Carter-Vickers on the injured list.

The 23-year-old Swedish centre-half signed on Wednesday and is in the Viaplay Cup squad to visit Kilmarnock.

Welsh was injured just hours after his new four-year contract was announced.

"He picked up a little bit of a knock today, which is a shame for him considering he has just signed his deal," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"But I am really pleased for him. He is a guy that loves Celtic, loves playing here. He has been a great player within the squad over the last number of years.

"Maybe not played as much as he would have liked but his heart is very much here and I am delighted for him that he has committed to signing."

Welsh, 23, made his first appearance in 10 months when he replaced Carter-Vickers in last weekend's win away to Aberdeen.

"We just have to assess them and see how they are over the coming weeks," said Rodgers when asked about recovery timelines.

Celtic will also be without Reo Hatate at Rugby Park, with the midfielder picking up a calf problem.

But Rodgers said he had no qualms about using Lagerbielke, who played his final game for Swedish league leaders Elfsborg last Sunday.

"He has been playing so fitness-wise he is fine," said the manager. "He is a highly rated young player and I am looking forward to seeing him play.

"The club have a great pipeline of players in place. There is always a plan if someone is to move on, so he is one who has been looked at for a long time."