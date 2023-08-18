Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Offiah was at Tynecastle on Thursday to watch Hearts beat Rosenborg

Heart of Midlothian have signed defender Odel Offiah on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 20-year-old has been with the English Premier League side since 2017 and has made four first team outings.

Hearts describe the new arrival as "comfortable in both wing-back and centre-half positions".

"We've added some real quality to the squad and Odel is another piece of that jigsaw," technical director Steven Naismith told the club website.

"He'll bring versatility to our defence which is a real plus point, and with the attributes he possesses I know he'll excel in any position he's asked to play.

"It'll be a whirlwind start for him but he's here, will train with the team over the next couple of days with a view to being involved in Sunday's cup game against Partick Thistle."