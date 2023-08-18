Close menu

Caleb Roberts: Plymouth Argyle extend teenage midfielder's contract

Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Caleb Roberts scored his first Plymouth goal in an EFL Cup win against Charlton last season
Caleb Roberts scored his first Plymouth goal in an EFL Cup win against Charlton last season

Plymouth's teenage midfielder Caleb Roberts has agreed a contract extension to stay at the club until 2026.

Roberts made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy, just days after his 16th birthday, and went on to feature as a substitute in League One last season.

The 17-year-old has now made six cup appearances for the Pilgrims, most recently in their EFL Cup win over Leyton Orient earlier this month.

"We have made a commitment to Caleb," said director of football Neil Dewsnip.

"We think he has a very bright future and we want that future to be at Home Park."

Top Stories