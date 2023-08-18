Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bogarde (right) spent the second half of last season on loan at Rovers

Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde has rejoined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old, who began his career at Feyenoord, made 17 appearances while on loan to Rovers during the second half of last season.

Bogarde is the third new arrival at the club this week, following the signings of defender Jack Hunt and midfielder Harvey Vale on loan from Chelsea.

"We are all delighted to have Lamy back," said Rovers boss Joey Barton. external-link

"This is a chance for him to really kick on and show his talent. Hopefully we can reap the benefit of that this season."

Bogarde made his Villa debut in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool at the age of just 17 but has yet to feature in the Premier League.

