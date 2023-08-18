Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Geyse played in all three of Brazil's Women's World Cup group games in Australia

Manchester United have added to their squad with the signing of Brazil international forward Geyse Da Silva Ferreira.

The 25-year-old joins United after winning the Spanish league title, Spanish Super Cup and Women's Champions League at Barcelona last season.

She is the club's second summer recruit following the arrival of Welsh international Gemma Evans from Reading.

United have not disclosed the transfer free or the length of Geyse's contract.

"I am very happy to be here," she said. "Signing for United has been a very special day for me and my family. I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank everyone for making it happen."

United manager Marc Skinner added: "Geyse is a proven winner on the biggest stages.

"She has won both domestic and international honours and her winning mentality is an important addition to our team, ahead of a busy campaign across several important competitions."

United needed to reinforce their frontline after losing England striker Alessia Russo to Arsenal earlier this summer.

The Red Devils finished second in the Women's Super League last season, two points behind winners Chelsea, and will begin the new campaign away at Aston Villa on 1 October.