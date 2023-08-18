Women's World Cup: Pick your England starting XI to start final v Spain
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
England are gearing up for a first Women's World Cup final on Sunday when they face Spain at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Boss Sarina Wiegman has steered the Lionesses through the competition unbeaten, seeing off co-hosts Australia with a convincing 3-1 win at the semi-final stage.
But with decisions to make before the final, and with Lauren James returning from suspension, who will get the nod for Sunday's historic showdown?
Step into Sarina's shoes and pick your own England starting XI below.
- Wiegman has 'no plans to leave' England job
- James 'ready' to play against Spain - Hayes
- Walsh, Stanway, Bronze & Hemp - best of Jill Scott's Coffee Club