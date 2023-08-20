Women's World Cup 2023 quiz: What do you remember about the tournament?
Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup
Now it's all over, it's time to test your knowledge of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
We've been setting a series of questions throughout the tournament to see how closely you have been following it.
How well will you do for the final time?
Stay informed:
- A family home turns into a house of horrors: Watch the chilling crime thriller, Wolf, from the makers of Inside Man and Sherlock
- Behind the scenes in London's most expensive hotel: It costs up to £27k a night and no request is too big