Luciano D'auria-Henry (left) played for Fulham's Under-18s and Under-21 teams

Cheltenham Town have signed wing-back Luciano D'Auria-Henry on a season-long loan from Fulham.

The 20-year-old, who came through the Cottagers' academy, played 19 games in Premier League 2 (U21s) last season.

"I've been waiting for an opportunity like this for a while now, so I'm ready to crack on and help the team," D'Auria-Henry told the club website external-link .

"I can defend, I can attack and I think I can bring a lot to the team going forward."

D'Auria-Henry is Cheltenham's eighth signing of the summer and he will train with them for the first time on Friday.

He could feature in the Robins' League One match at Portsmouth on Saturday as they aim to claim their first points of the season after three straight league defeats.

"I've had a great time with Fulham, it's a great club," D'Auria-Henry added.

"But I think it's time for a new challenge in senior football so I can push on and really start my career."

