Reece James: Chelsea captain to miss 'a few weeks' with hamstring injury - Mauricio Pochettino

Reece James gives the captain's armband to Ben Chilwell after being substituted during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.
James has made 148 appearances for Chelsea since making his debut in 2019.

Chelsea captain Reece James is set to miss "a few weeks" after injuring his hamstring in training this week, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 23-year-old has started rehabilitation after doctors assessed the injury.

James started in Chelsea's season-opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before being substituted in the 77th minute.

"It's a sad moment because he's our captain," said Pochettino.

"He was so excited and full of energy to be our captain. We are going to assess him day by day.

"For sure he's going to [come back] stronger than he was. It's a few weeks."

It is the latest blow for the England international, who only made 16 Premier League appearances last season in a campaign blighted by injury.

James suffered a knee injury in October which ruled him out of England's 2022 World Cup squad, before being ruled out for a further four weeks after the injury resurfaced during his first game back in December.

James also missed the final seven games of Chelsea's season with a hamstring problem as the Blues finished 12th.

James, who progressed through Chelsea's academy before making his debut in 2019 after a season on loan at Wigan, was made club captain this summer following the departure of fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 13:55

    Too much muscle mass on players these days that contributes to injuries, you never used to see players with massive physiques even back in the 90's...It's only in the last 20 years have players felt the need to pour on the muscles.. look at Puscas, guy would run rings around people and had a bigger beer gut than Alan Brazil.

  • Comment posted by grumpycynic, today at 13:54

    Will he turn up in Sydney on Sunday to watch his sister?

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 13:50

    A rarer headline would be:

    "James set to play a few weeks without injury."

    Feel for the guy!

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 13:50

    He'll be retired by 28

  • Comment posted by Simulations, today at 13:49

    Wow, we're shocked

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 13:46

    It's OK, they're going to amortise the injury over the season so actually James will only miss 7 minutes per game.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 13:44

    £100 million in for Cafu, anyone?

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 13:42

    Shame. He was on course to become the only player in the Chelsea squad to have played 100 league games for Chelsea. Will have to wait for a while to become a club legend.

  • Comment posted by Arekkusu, today at 13:41

    I rate James so highly but can't get my head around how often he is injured. Another Jack Wilshire?

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 13:47

      Nick replied:
      Weak body

