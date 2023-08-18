Close menu

Liverpool sign Stuttgart and Japan defensive midfielder Wataru Endo

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments343

Wataru Endo has played a key role in keeping Stuttgart in the Bundesliga for the past three seasons

Liverpool have signed midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of around 19m euros (£16.2m), subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 30-year-old Japan international has agreed a four-year contract.

Liverpool have brought in Endo after missing out on Ecuador international Moises Caicedo and Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Endo can also play at centre-back but has been signed primarily as a central defensive midfielder.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It's always been a dream to play in the Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.

"I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle."

The signing of Endo, who captains the Japanese national team and had been the skipper of Stuttgart, follows the departures of ex-Reds midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already secured reinforcements in the middle of the park, with new purchases Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai starting the opening weekend 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

"I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player," said Klopp. "He is very experienced and loves to work extremely hard."

Endo, who has 50 caps for Japan, joined Stuttgart initially on a season-long loan in 2019 from Belgian clubs Sint-Truiden, before the deal was made permanent a year later.

"Both in sporting and in human terms, we're losing a very reliable player and captain in Wataru," said Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness.

"The important goals he scored are only part of the reason why he's been so significant for us.

"The fact that he can fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League at the age of 30 is also recognition for the club and the people who have accompanied him here. I wish him all the best."

Comments

Join the conversation

345 comments

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 12:56

    Chelsea have just put in an offer of £116.2m

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:16

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Amazing how quickly this joke has become unfunny.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 12:49

    From Hendo to Endo….Ndo to follow

    • Reply posted by Emmastan291, today at 12:59

      Emmastan291 replied:
      Next Do and O

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:48

    Much better value than the two we missed out on in my opinion

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 12:51

      Cole replied:
      Age is part of the value. This guy is 30, should have some good years - but understandably costs less than a 21 year old who has an entire career ahead of him. Not to justify the silly money, but even if Caicedo/Lavia weren't stupidly overpaid for they're still worth more than Endo.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 12:55

    After a couple of weeks' lunacy, it's good to see a value for money signing. Best of luck to him.

    • Reply posted by 9ja_Sphinx, today at 13:08

      9ja_Sphinx replied:
      smacks of desperation tbh.

      but good it's less than £20m - can easily be written off!

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 12:49

    I’m a big fan of the energy the Japanese players give. Their fitness levels are immense

    • Reply posted by Emmastan291, today at 12:59

      Emmastan291 replied:
      Reminds me of Park Ji-sung and Shinji Kagawa... Their Fitness levels are immense

  • Comment posted by Borissotto, today at 12:52

    I'm sure if he was South American and £70 million then people wouldn't be so negative about this transfers.

    If Brighton can sign world class talent for £5-10 million, why should the 'big' clubs be so reckless with their spending?

    • Reply posted by david hudson, today at 13:00

      david hudson replied:
      So true, didn't Brighton pay £4.5 m for Caicedo ?

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 12:54

    I bet he's better than Henderson and you lot just upgraded for 3m for a player 3 years younger. If he's captain of Japan he'll be good certainly.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:20

      flibb replied:
      As a defensive mid, maybe, but Henderson’s value was clearly as much about mentality and leadership than our and out ability.

      For all his talent, VVD is a huge step down as a captain, throwing his arms in the air when his teammates make a mistake. TAA as vice captain is some sort of cruel joke.

      The Klopp era is over - it just needs the final act to confirm it.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 12:48

    Never heard of him till 2 days ago and this came out of the blue but just glad we've got a dm signing in

    • Reply posted by kopjon81, today at 12:52

      kopjon81 replied:
      How liverpool signings used to be and should be done no talk just go get the player job done

  • Comment posted by Der ber der, today at 12:55

    A superb value experienced squad player that will put Liverpool in a better negotiating position when going for a more long term solution for DM.

    • Reply posted by Splash, today at 12:57

      Splash replied:
      Terrific proper Liverpool signing..

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:50

    No pressure on the lad to perform being a relative unknown and given the small (relatively speaking) price tag. Stuttgart and Japan captain so brings leadership qualities which may be lacking after Henderson and Milner’s departures. Could be an astute bit of business from Liverpool!

    • Reply posted by Modoni, today at 13:09

      Modoni replied:
      It's a vintage no-risk bit of business. He won't make the Earth move, in all probability, but he should do a lot to batten down the hatches that have been opening up too easily over the last year, and they've not paid anything major by modern standards for him. And he brings a bit of leadership and plenty of useful experience to an otherwise raw midfield. Neat bit of business.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:53

    Enzo + Caicedo = Endo

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 13:10

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Clever.

  • Comment posted by Moon, today at 12:53

    One of the most underrated midfielders on the planet. Man is a workhorse

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 12:57

      Araucaria replied:
      Without doubt the greatest Japanese defensive midfielder ever to pull on boots for Stuttgart. An absolute legend.

  • Comment posted by Aragorn08, today at 12:51

    While not ideal, given what has happened this week, Endo is a good compromise for the short term. Club and country captain, hard worker, good tackler. He can offer cover at number 6, and even at CB. Good enough for me, for now.

    Hope this is not the end of the window for Liverpool though, another young-ish CB and box-to-box CM will be nice.

    A re-jig of the "transfer committee" still needed.

    • Reply posted by richlxxi, today at 12:54

      richlxxi replied:
      Exactly, Andre in January who is the longer term replacement

  • Comment posted by Mighty Mouth, today at 12:53

    16.2m for a player with loads of experience or spend over 115m for a player with very little experience? I think Liverpool have been more astute here.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:55

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      They were not astute they were turned down by the player they wanted

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 12:58

    See him as a good squad player to have to mentor Bajcetic & step in at DMF until they bring in a more permanent solution or Bajcetic is ready to take over. Also, can provide cover at CB which is also much needed.
    Still Liverpool should not consider this to be problem solved at DMF & should go after the like of Doucourse, Gravenberch or Sangare in this transfer window & bring in Andre in January.

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 13:00

    All of Klopp's title wins have contained a player from Japan.

    Fun Fact

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:22

      flibb replied:
      In all fairness there aren’t very many of them…

  • Comment posted by david beer, today at 13:02

    This guy wants to be with us, he’s fit, knows his role and has loads of experience He hasn’t cost a fortune either so wish him all the best

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:52

    Not a bad player but I expect a club the stature of Liverpool to be buying better and younger players

    • Reply posted by Emmastan291, today at 13:01

      Emmastan291 replied:
      He can give Liverpool an excellent Two years of service..

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 13:05

    I’m quite surprised by the negativity towards him. At 30 he may not be a long term solution but he’s younger than those he replaced, has significant experience is well-organised teams and is a specialist DM with good metrics. I’m very happy to have him.

    • Reply posted by Splash, today at 13:11

      Splash replied:
      We could get 6 out of him if he keeps himself as fit as Milner....Great cover player and may start against Bournemouth with McAllister free to go forward and show us the money!

  • Comment posted by jonny VB , today at 13:02

    even if he is half the player he has been for last 2 years in Germany , its great news for LFC. JK plays a high line 100% of the time and you need a fast experienced player or players to hold that middle park. he fits the bill even at 30 years of age .

