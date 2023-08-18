Lewis Hall made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup victory over Chesterfield in January 2022

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed the club are interested in signing versatile Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall on loan.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Blues in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November 2022.

Hall would become Newcastle's fifth signing of the summer if he makes the switch to St James' Park.

"It's a loan deal. He's a player I like - very versatile with really good potential," said Howe.

"Let's see what happens today. If we do bring a player in [Hall], that will be our transfer business concluded, unless injuries."

The England Under-21 international is best known for playing as a left-back but has also featured on the wing and in midfield during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He made 11 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions last season, including nine in the Premier League, and is the club's Academy Player of the Year for 2023.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has overhauled the squad this summer, allowing 13 players to leave permanently, while four have gone on loan.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have spent in the region of £130m on Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh this summer.

Midfielder Tonali - who joined from AC Milan - scored on his debut as Newcastle beat Aston Villa 5-1 at St James' Park on Saturday, while Barnes also netted on his first league appearance for the Magpies following a switch from Leicester.

Speaking about the impact of Tonali, Howe said: "The start is hugely important because it settles everyone down. You could see when he scored, the emotion coming out.

"The rest of his performance followed that, where he was excellent. Hopefully now he'll feel the love of the supporters and there will be an instant connection - that can only help him."

Manchester City are next up for Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday with kick off at the Etihad scheduled for 20:00 BST.

Newcastle are without a win in their last 19 visits to City in the league, losing 17 of those matches, and Howe is hoping for a positive performance against the Premier League champions, who beat Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.

"They went into a tough game [in the Super Cup] and were desperate to win, you could see their reactions afterwards. This is a team that will not be complacent. They will be ready for us so we expect a really good game," Howe said.

"We want to become a top team consistently in the Premier League and to do that we have to have a clear identity and try to implement that on other teams."