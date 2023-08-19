Close menu
Women's World Cup - 3rd/4th Play-off
SwedenSweden2AustraliaAustralia0

Sweden 2-0 Australia: Kosovare Asllani stunner secures World Cup bronze for Sweden

By Marissa ThomasBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Kosovare Asllani's stunning second-half strike sealed victory for Sweden as they beat Australia to finish third at the Women's World Cup.

She rifled in a shot from the edge of the area to add to Fridolina Rolfo's first-half penalty as Sweden won the bronze medal match for the second World Cup in succession.

Despite the defeat, this represents co-hosts Australia's best ever World Cup finish but the Matildas were unable to end on a high.

Rolfo's penalty gave Peter Gerhardsson's side the lead after a video assistant referee (VAR) check confirmed that Claire Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius in the box after 26 minutes.

And on the hour mark, Blackstenius played a superb square ball to Asllani, who stroked in a first-time shot to double their lead.

Australia capture the nations' imagination

The Matildas' achievement in finishing fourth cannot be understated in a country where football is not the number one sport.

Their 3-1 semi-final defeat by England was the most watched TV event in Australian history with 11.15 million viewers tuning in.

But they seemed deflated on Saturday and put in a tired performance, with even their talisman Sam Kerr struggling to make an impact on the game - in fact, she had the fewest touches of any player on the pitch in the first half.

Their best chances fell to Hayley Raso and Clare Polkinghorne, but they were both denied by Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

Australia, who had only ever reached the quarter-finals once previously, in 2015, were the first hosts to reach the semi-finals since United States in 2003.

Their efforts in this tournament have certainly captured the hearts of the fans in green and gold and the hope will be that that leaves a lasting legacy.

Sweden win bronze again

Sweden have plenty of experience of playing in the third-fourth place match, having reached the semi-finals on five occasions but only making the final once - in 2003, when they were beaten by Germany.

And they dominated the game to win bronze for a fourth time.

They were already on on top before Rolfo beat the dive of Australia keeper Mackenzie Arnold with a well-placed penalty into the bottom left corner to give them the lead.

And Asllani's super strike secured victory in a game of a few clear cut chances.

It has been another fine tournament for the Scandinavians who topped their group with maximum points before knocking out defending champions the United States in the last 16.

An impressive victory over Japan followed, but their failure to successfully negotiate a semi-final once against after their dramatic exit at the hands of Spain, will be their lasting memory of this tournament.

Sweden players celebrate another third-place finish at the Women's World Cup

Player of the match

AsllaniKosovare Asllani

with an average of 8.20

Sweden

  1. Squad number9Player nameAsllani
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number18Player nameRolfö
    Average rating

    7.94

  3. Squad number23Player nameRubensson
    Average rating

    7.71

  4. Squad number11Player nameBlackstenius
    Average rating

    7.69

  5. Squad number19Player nameRytting Kaneryd
    Average rating

    7.60

  6. Squad number16Player nameAngeldahl
    Average rating

    7.52

  7. Squad number13Player nameIlestedt
    Average rating

    7.52

  8. Squad number14Player nameBjörn
    Average rating

    7.51

  9. Squad number6Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    7.44

  10. Squad number3Player nameSembrant
    Average rating

    7.39

  11. Squad number2Player nameAndersson
    Average rating

    7.29

  12. Squad number1Player nameMusovic
    Average rating

    7.27

  13. Squad number15Player nameBlomqvist
    Average rating

    7.19

  14. Squad number8Player nameHurtig
    Average rating

    7.18

Australia

  1. Squad number16Player nameRaso
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number9Player nameFoord
    Average rating

    6.03

  3. Squad number18Player nameArnold
    Average rating

    5.91

  4. Squad number20Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    5.89

  5. Squad number19Player nameGorry
    Average rating

    5.70

  6. Squad number23Player nameCooney-Cross
    Average rating

    5.69

  7. Squad number7Player nameCatley
    Average rating

    5.67

  8. Squad number11Player nameFowler
    Average rating

    5.57

  9. Squad number21Player nameCarpenter
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number5Player nameVine
    Average rating

    5.31

  11. Squad number15Player nameHunt
    Average rating

    5.30

  12. Squad number2Player nameNevin
    Average rating

    5.27

  13. Squad number8Player nameChidiac
    Average rating

    5.25

  14. Squad number4Player namePolkinghorne
    Average rating

    5.11

  15. Squad number10Player namevan Egmond
    Average rating

    5.02

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 14Björn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 2Andersson
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 23RubenssonBooked at 88mins
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forSembrantat 89'minutes
  • 9AsllaniSubstituted forHurtigat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Rolfö
  • 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forBlomqvistat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sembrant
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 7Janogy
  • 8Hurtig
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 17Seger
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Enblom
  • 22Schough

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Arnold
  • 21CarpenterSubstituted forNevinat 74'minutes
  • 15Hunt
  • 4PolkinghorneSubstituted forChidiacat 74'minutes
  • 7Catley
  • 16RasoSubstituted forVineat 60'minutes
  • 19GorryBooked at 45minsSubstituted forvan Egmondat 60'minutes
  • 23Cooney-Cross
  • 9Foord
  • 11Fowler
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Luik
  • 5Vine
  • 6Wheeler
  • 8Chidiac
  • 10van Egmond
  • 12Micah
  • 13Yallop
  • 14Kennedy
  • 17Simon
  • 22Grant
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
49,461

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 2, Australia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Australia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Booking

    Lina Hurtig (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).

  6. Post update

    Alex Chidiac (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily van Egmond (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden).

  12. Post update

    Steph Catley (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Linda Sembrant replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  14. Booking

    Elin Rubensson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elin Rubensson (Sweden).

  16. Post update

    Alex Chidiac (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden).

  18. Post update

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden).

  20. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

