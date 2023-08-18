World Cup 2023: 'This is what players dream of' - Russo

England striker Alessia Russo says that the 'locked in' England squad is ready to handle the pressure of the Women's World Cup final against Spain.

Russo, 24, has started every match in the competition so far and scored in the semi-final win over Australia.

The Lionesses have never before reached the final, which will be broadcast live on BBC One at 11:00 BST on Sunday.

"Obviously this is the biggest game, the one you dream about, the one that means the most," said Russo.

"I feel like it will hit when we're in the tunnel and ready to walk out. It's an incredible occasion, it's been an unbelievable tournament and this is it - this is exactly where we want to be. We can't wait."

Russo said England would approach the showpiece fixture like a "normal game" and the squad have been "relaxed and excited" in training this week.

"Right now all I want to do is put on a performance I can be proud of and obviously [do enough] to win," she added.

"We started this tournament wanting to win seven games and that's still the message. This is the last one to go and we're really locked in.

"We're all aware it's a World Cup final but as soon as you cross the white line and the first whistle goes, it's just a normal game. It's what we love to do. It's 11 v 11 and we've got to win."

Russo said she would pretend to play in the World Cup final with her brothers as child and has plenty of "fond memories" to look back on before the real thing in Sydney this weekend.

"We were having fun and playing free," said Russo. "As a kid growing up... [and to now] think we're playing in a World Cup final in a couple of days is a special feeling. It's a real pinch me moment."