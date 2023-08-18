Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kyle Jameson signed a two-year deal at Newport in the summer after being released by Tranmere

Newport County fear centre-back Kyle Jameson could face a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

A hip flexor problem forced the defender off after 43 minutes of Tuesday's 4-2 League Two defeat at Crewe.

Jameson will miss Saturday's trip to Forest Green Rovers, but manager Graham Coughlan is hoping medical scans do not confirm fears of a long-term problem.

"It does not look too clever at this moment in time," said Coughlan.

"It was a big blow to us at the time and it will be a big blow to us going forward if there is any longevity in the injury.

"Our fingers are crossed, our hands are clasped, we are in the lap of the gods. We are asking for a little bit of luck, a break of the ball. That would be nice and would be the first time it has happened to us at this football club."

Former Tranmere defender Jameson could face months out if the injury is serious.

Coughlan added: "We will have to wait to see what the scans come back with. But the information he has given to the medical staff is that he has heard a noise, heard a pop."

Experienced centre-back James Clarke has made a timely return to training after injury and is in contention to face Forest Green.

Coughlan is chasing an experienced striker before the transfer window closes on 1 September, but Jameson's injury could alter his priorities.

Forward Omar Bogle and defender Declan Drysdale are still a couple of weeks from returning.

Coughlan is looking for a bounce back to form after the Crewe defeat, which followed two home wins.

"We need a response, we got one after the Accrington game and I am confident in the group and confident in the lads we will get a response again," he said.