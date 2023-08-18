Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have turned down 708 tickets for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox on 3 September, while Rangers will demand that Celtic honour their obligation to provide an away allocation for the next return fixture. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic are set to tell Rangers and the SPFL there is no chance away fans will be allowed into Parkhead for the December derby. (Daily Record) external-link

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry questions whether Rangers could afford Ronnie Edwards and says the League One club has turned down bids from the Premier League for the England Under-20 defender. (Daily Record) external-link

Millwall manager Gary Rowett hopes defender Jake Cooper, linked with Rangers, will sign a contract extension. (South London Press) external-link

Brighton defender Odel Offiah watched Hearts' win over Rosenborg at Tynecastle last night as the 20-year-old prepares to join the Edinburgh club on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Livingston CEO John Ward warns that the club cannot sustain the losses it has made in the last two years and says an "ongoing court dispute with shareholders and one ex-director" is driving potential investors away. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manchester City have paid Leicester City £1m for Scottish-born 14-year-old Tyrese Noubissie, whose French dad Patrick had spells with Hibs, Livingston and Dundee. (Scottish Sun) external-link