National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Eastleigh

Southend United v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3Ralph
  • 8Husin
  • 16Taylor
  • 6Kensdale
  • 7Bridge
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 10Mooney
  • 9Cardwell

Substitutes

  • 11Powell
  • 14Wood
  • 24Demetriou
  • 28Coker

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 21Rutherford
  • 6Francillette
  • 10Barlow
  • 3Clampin
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 12Langston
  • 7Carter
  • 8Taylor
  • 17Maguire
  • 20Quigley

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 9McCallum
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 13Scott
  • 14Hodson
Referee:
Andrew Humphries

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet4310105510
2Solihull Moors431083510
3Chesterfield4310117410
4Hartlepool430110739
5Wealdstone42206428
6Gateshead421111747
7Maidenhead United42116517
8Halifax42115417
9Altrincham41307616
10Rochdale42025416
11Ebbsfleet420256-16
12Boreham Wood41216515
13Kidderminster41212205
14Oldham411278-14
15Fylde4112810-24
16Woking411257-24
17Aldershot4112710-34
18Eastleigh403146-23
19Dorking4103510-53
20York402246-22
21Bromley402215-42
22Oxford City401349-51
23Dag & Red401338-51
24Southend4202954-4
View full National League table

