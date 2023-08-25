Southend United v Eastleigh

SouthendSouthend United19:45EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 3Ralph
- 8Husin
- 16Taylor
- 6Kensdale
- 7Bridge
- 17Miley
- 18Fonguck
- 10Mooney
- 9Cardwell
Substitutes
- 11Powell
- 14Wood
- 24Demetriou
- 28Coker
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 21Rutherford
- 6Francillette
- 10Barlow
- 3Clampin
- 16Nwabuokei
- 12Langston
- 7Carter
- 8Taylor
- 17Maguire
- 20Quigley
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 9McCallum
- 11Boldewijn
- 13Scott
- 14Hodson
- Referee:
- Andrew Humphries
Match details to follow.