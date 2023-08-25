Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simkin
- 2Clarke
- 4Osborne
- 11Warburton
- 8Maycock
- 6Morrison
- 10Kelly
- 12Mafuta
- 19Stearman
- 20Benn
- 27Craig
Substitutes
- 3Newton
- 5Gordon
- 9Beck
- 14Stevens
- 15Hall
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 7Capello
- 4Summerfield
- 5Senior
- 6Stott
- 23Cummings
- 8Hunter
- 22Oluwabori
- 10Cooke
- 9Harker
Substitutes
- 3Galvin
- 12Evans
- 16Keane
- 17Wright
- 19Cosgrave
- Referee:
- James Westgate
Match details to follow.