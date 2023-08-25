Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simkin
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Osborne
  • 11Warburton
  • 8Maycock
  • 6Morrison
  • 10Kelly
  • 12Mafuta
  • 19Stearman
  • 20Benn
  • 27Craig

Substitutes

  • 3Newton
  • 5Gordon
  • 9Beck
  • 14Stevens
  • 15Hall

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 7Capello
  • 4Summerfield
  • 5Senior
  • 6Stott
  • 23Cummings
  • 8Hunter
  • 22Oluwabori
  • 10Cooke
  • 9Harker

Substitutes

  • 3Galvin
  • 12Evans
  • 16Keane
  • 17Wright
  • 19Cosgrave
Referee:
James Westgate

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet4310105510
2Solihull Moors431083510
3Chesterfield4310117410
4Hartlepool430110739
5Wealdstone42206428
6Gateshead421111747
7Maidenhead United42116517
8Halifax42115417
9Altrincham41307616
10Rochdale42025416
11Ebbsfleet420256-16
12Boreham Wood41216515
13Kidderminster41212205
14Oldham411278-14
15Fylde4112810-24
16Woking411257-24
17Aldershot4112710-34
18Eastleigh403146-23
19Dorking4103510-53
20York402246-22
21Bromley402215-42
22Oxford City401349-51
23Dag & Red401338-51
24Southend4202954-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC