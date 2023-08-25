Close menu
National League
RochdaleRochdale19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moulden
  • 3John
  • 4East
  • 9Mitchell
  • 7Sinclair
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 8Clayton
  • 13Keohane
  • 20Gilmour
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 14McDermott
  • 15Nevett
  • 16Oduroh
  • 17Afuye

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Woods
  • 17Webster
  • 9Cheek
  • 7Passley
  • 16Okoli
  • 18Whitely
  • 19Pepple
  • 23Topalloj
  • 28Krauhaus

Substitutes

  • 9Miller
  • 10Marriott
  • 11Dennis
  • 20Arthurs
  • 30Sharman-Lowe
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet4310105510
2Solihull Moors431083510
3Chesterfield4310117410
4Hartlepool430110739
5Wealdstone42206428
6Gateshead421111747
7Maidenhead United42116517
8Halifax42115417
9Altrincham41307616
10Rochdale42025416
11Ebbsfleet420256-16
12Boreham Wood41216515
13Kidderminster41212205
14Oldham411278-14
15Fylde4112810-24
16Woking411257-24
17Aldershot4112710-34
18Eastleigh403146-23
19Dorking4103510-53
20York402246-22
21Bromley402215-42
22Oxford City401349-51
23Dag & Red401338-51
24Southend4202954-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC