Rochdale v Bromley

RochdaleRochdale19:45BromleyBromley
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moulden
- 3John
- 4East
- 9Mitchell
- 7Sinclair
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 8Clayton
- 13Keohane
- 20Gilmour
- 24Ferguson
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 14McDermott
- 15Nevett
- 16Oduroh
- 17Afuye
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Reynolds
- 6Woods
- 17Webster
- 9Cheek
- 7Passley
- 16Okoli
- 18Whitely
- 19Pepple
- 23Topalloj
- 28Krauhaus
Substitutes
- 9Miller
- 10Marriott
- 11Dennis
- 20Arthurs
- 30Sharman-Lowe
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
Match details to follow.