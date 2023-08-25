Close menu
ChelseaChelsea3LutonLuton Town0

Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town: Raheem Sterling double helps Blues see off Hatters

By Alex Howell BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling scores for Chelsea
Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 17 Premier League appearances against promoted teams (13 goals, four assists), including six in his six appearances in this run as a Chelsea player

Raheem Sterling's double and a goal from Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea their first Premier League win under manager Mauricio Pochettino as they saw off Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling, who has started the season in excellent form, picked the ball up wide on the right and jinked his way through three players before firing into the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

The England winger then doubled Chelsea's lead in the 67th minute when he scored from close range from a Malo Gusto cross.

Sterling was involved again as Chelsea got their third, sending a low cross into the area for Jackson to score his first goal for the club.

Luton, who are still looking for their first points of the season since being promoted from the Championship, caused Chelsea problems throughout the game but the Blues' quality saw them take all three points.

Chelsea, who handed a full debut to their £100m signing Moises Caicedo, will be happy with the win but Pochettino will know they have much to work on as they were far from their best.

The match was not as one-sided as the scoreline suggests, and it needed a good save from Robert Sanchez to stop Luton levelling when the score was 1-0.

Ben Chilwell should have made it 2-0 before the two second-half goals from Sterling and Jackson, but chose to pass instead of shooting when through on goal.

Sterling getting back to his best

After his £50m transfer from Manchester City, last season Sterling scored nine goals in 38 appearances - his lowest return since his debut campaign with Liverpool.

This season, however, Sterling looks like he is getting back to his best. Pochettino has spoken to the forward throughout this pre-season and the beginning of the campaign as he looks to get the best out of him - which seems to be having the desired effect.

Sterling's opening goal showed exactly why he is a key part of Gareth Southgate's England squad when fully fit. He has not been in the past two Three Lions squads because of fitness issues, but it seems likely he will be included following his start to this season when the latest squad is named next week.

His second goal against Luton showed his calmness when in dangerous positions, and the pass for Jackson's goal highlighted his quality.

If Chelsea are to get back to the top end of the table Sterling will be key to their hopes, as he is by far the most experienced and proven attacker they possess.

Luton show they will cause problems this season

Much was made of the pricetags of the players before this match, with new Chelsea signing Caicedo costing more than the whole Luton squad.

However, at times you would not have been able to tell the difference in budget with the threat Luton carried.

Issa Kabore was dangerous down the right, and Luton's coaching team encouraged the full-back to run at Chilwell whenever he got the chance.

Tahith Chong flashed a shot high and wide after he nicked the ball from Caicedo, while Ryan Giles tested Sanchez in the Chelsea goal in the second half but they could not find a clear chance to score.

The Hatters showed again that they are an organised team that will cause sides in the Premier League problems, but Chelsea's superior quality saw them win comfortably.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Disasi
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Colwill
  • 27Gusto
  • 23Gallagher
  • 25Caicedo
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forMaatsenat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forBurstowat 90+2'minutes
  • 8FernándezBooked at 73mins
  • 15JacksonSubstituted forUgochukwuat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cucurella
  • 11Madueke
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 29Maatsen
  • 37Burstow
  • 43da Silva Moreira
  • 47Bergström
  • 48Humphreys
  • 50Beach

Luton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 24Kaminski
  • 12KaboréSubstituted forDoughtyat 70'minutes
  • 16BurkeSubstituted forAndersenat 77'minutes
  • 4LockyerBooked at 27mins
  • 29Bell
  • 26Giles
  • 14ChongSubstituted forOgbeneat 77'minutes
  • 13NakambaBooked at 30mins
  • 6BarkleySubstituted forMpanzuat 77'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 5Andersen
  • 7Ogbene
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Brown
  • 23Krul
  • 38Johnson
  • 45Doughty
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
39,893

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mason Burstow replaces Raheem Sterling.

  4. Booking

    Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Moisés Caicedo.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Ben Chilwell.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Nicolas Jackson.

  13. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Luton Town).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Axel Disasi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvelous Nakamba.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 22:06

    Not a great performance, but signs of improvement are there; I think they could stay up.

    Not so sure about Luton.

    • Reply posted by For-1975, today at 22:08

      For-1975 replied:
      Only if they can keep hold of Sterling

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:57

    Luton, no doubt will try their best in each game, but, even after two games, it is clear they are out of their depth in this league and it will be a long, long season for them.

    • Reply posted by Christopher brown, today at 22:11

      Christopher brown replied:
      It was always going to be but they have earned the right and should be shown respect by fans of all clubs

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 22:04

    Thought Chelsea were the better team tonight and the one more likely to stay up.

    • Reply posted by Atari Skywalker, today at 22:06

      Atari Skywalker replied:
      Best comment in the discussion. 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:57

    Highly doubt Luton break 20 points this season. This season they will be the little team that couldn’t.

    • Reply posted by Kyle0, today at 22:02

      Kyle0 replied:
      What a disaster it could be.

      A little Championship getting a lucky promotion and then not signing a single Premier League quality player!

  • Comment posted by STFC62, today at 22:09

    I’m sure Luton fans will still enjoy seeing some different teams for a year. Sometimes you have to accept that it is what it is. Enjoy a few beers and cheer on your team whatever the result.

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 22:02

    Chelsea got 3 points, 3 goals and a clean sheet. That's progress even if Luton didn't offer much.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How can Luton can compete against a billion pound team😆

  • Comment posted by Theodore Roosevelt, today at 22:04

    Luton's promotion was a real fairytale story but they just don't look anything like PL level. They've done admirably well with very limited resources but they just don't have the players to compete.

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:07

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      I agree, I feel sorry for them. Their only hope is to get points against maybe 6 or 7 teams at best.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:57

    Remember we had an earlier article saying that Sterling is back to his best. Well on tonights showing they are not wrong are they

    • Reply posted by link2metroid, today at 22:01

      link2metroid replied:
      It's Luton Town. Relax your cacks. No offense, but they're going straight back down. Last week Chelsea couldn't beat 10 man West Ham.

  • Comment posted by Why not Zoidberg, today at 21:59

    So good to see Sterling have another good game after yesterday’s HYS was invaded by haters. Let’s be honest, we all know why some people don’t like him.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 22:02

      Deano replied:
      No it's really not what I assume you mean.. people have very quick judgements of people and as soon as he doesn't bang in goals every week people jump on him. Kane has consistently scored 25 goals a season and still gets hated on.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:07

    Got to fear for Luton being close to Derby's lowest point record.

    It's always difficult to know what to invest but squad wise they have spent less that Norwich do when they get promoted and that says something

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 22:57

      KwikGetaway replied:
      That was Norwich's second coming and they deliberately avoided spending big. So, even if we go down, we can come again too. Future investment in a more stable foundation is more important than what may be a short term contract for a few 'pay me big time- I-got-boots-willing-to-travel' merchants.

  • Comment posted by Gerg, today at 22:02

    Its a start, much more larger test to come, Sterling great season so far

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 22:06

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      So far.................

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 22:39

    Luton Town could well be the worst team ever to grace the top flight. Only thing they achieved today was to make the very bang average Raheem Sterling look slightly above Championship standard. Hard to see Luton having a point on the board come Christmas

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 22:47

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      What about West Ham last week regarding Sterling?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:59

    When are the haters going to get off Sterlings back and actually appreciate a really talented player who has a very good goalscoring record for a winger

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:06

    Despite the win (I mean it was vs Luton), there is still something slightly unconvincing about Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by ChelseaLakers, today at 22:33

      ChelseaLakers replied:
      Absolutely. Expand that to Gallagher (can't pass to save his), Enzo (can't shoot to save his), the whole team, putrid heart or desire. In regard to heart and desire we could learn a lot from Brighton, Brentford, West Ham et al. Those teams will smash us in the mouth.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 22:02

    Congratulations to Chelsea on the win.
    Congrats to Pochettino on first Chelsea win.
    Congratulations to Sterling who had a good game.

    First win of the season,first win in living memory,it’s been a long time to have something to smile about.

    Defeats create low morale which can become a habit. Winning games creates a habit that brings confidence..

    Good weekend for the Chelsea faithful..

    KTBFFH..

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 22:06

      A-D-George replied:
      Congratulations on beating Real Madrid.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:05

    Chelsea have invested in a lot of young players, and their bench showed that. They looked like they could be doing their homework while waiting to come on 🤣 The future looks bright though.