Championship
HullHull City19:30Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Jones
  • 6McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 27Slater
  • 24Seri
  • 10Traoré
  • 7Tufan
  • 30Twine
  • 20Delap

Substitutes

  • 3Vinagre
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 14Vaughan
  • 18Simons
  • 19Estupiñán
  • 26Smith
  • 32Lo-Tutala
  • 33Christie
  • 44Connolly

Bristol City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 4Naismith
  • 26Vyner
  • 3Pring
  • 8Williams
  • 6James
  • 12Knight
  • 17Sykes
  • 21Wells
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 9Cornick
  • 10King
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 14Weimann
  • 22Gardner-Hickman
  • 23Bajic
  • 24Roberts
  • 29Yeboah
Referee:
James Linington

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 25th August 2023

