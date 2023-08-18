What a difference it makes to not be picking over the bones of another year of early European exits for Scotland's sides.

At this stage of the season, the post-mortems of assorted failed continental campaigns are often in full swing. But now it feels like financial investment and strategic planning could be turning the tide.

Although in different positions in the ties, Hearts and Hibs both looked like they could approach Thursday's second legs with confidence and conviction. They were against sides that would pose a challenge, but weren't to be feared.

And both Edinburgh clubs responded. Hibs saw it out in Luzern after their impressive first-leg win, while Hearts recovered from a deflating defeat in Norway and early setback at Tynecastle to overcome Rosenborg.

In previous years, weaker sides that those have rolled over Scottish teams. So success so far this season should be applauded.

Hibs now have an incredibly difficult tie against Aston Villa, but it has to be embraced and enjoyed. Lee Johnson's problem is that his team is massively inconsistent, but they've got the ability to go and hurt teams.

There's no player that epitomises that more than Elie Youan. On his day, in his moment, he can cause real problems. But there's still a great deal of frustration there.

PAOK will be a more difficult test than Rosenborg were for Hearts, but when you've got the threat at the top of the pitch that the Tynecastle side have, they should be confident.

Liam Boyce and Lawrence Shankland don't have pace, but they're great footballers but they know how to score goals.

Ultimately, the two city rivals have invested and they've got better players and better squads. As a league, we're in a far better position to be able to go and compete in Europe.

'Hard not to be positive'

And the positivity goes beyond Edinburgh, too.

Rangers have a difficult, but winnable, tie against PSV with a place in the Champions League at stake. Michael Beale's squad are still a massive work in progress, but they will be eyeing those lucrative group stages.

Aberdeen couldn't have wished for a better draw than BK Hacken of Sweden in the Europa League. What a chance they have within their grasp.

They have the comfort of knowing the Conference League groups are there as a cushion if they don't emerge.

Hearts were in the same position last year, and I still feel like Zurich were there for the taking. Moments changed that game and they got knocked out.

That was frustrating for the club, but then you look at the sides they came up against in the Conference League, the group was Europa League quality.

All four sides can relish their encounters next week, with Celtic still to take the stage in the Champions League.

The two Edinburgh clubs may have games of differing difficulty, but having navigated their latest tasks, their names are still in the hat.

After the results we've witnessed this week, it's hard not to be positive about those teams waving the Scottish flag on the continent.

Michael Stewart was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's Sean McGill