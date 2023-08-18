Jorge Vilda has taken Spain into the Women's World Cup final for the first time

Having survived a player revolt fewer than 12 months ago, Spain boss Jorge Vilda is one match away from guiding his team to glory at the Women's World Cup.

Spain face England on Sunday having reached their first final despite a backdrop of unrest and disharmony, and though it seemed unthinkable a few months ago, Vilda could end up with his hands on the trophy.

On 22 September, two months after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat by eventual winners England at Euro 2022, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) released a statement revealing that 15 players had submitted identical emails saying they would not play for Vilda unless "significant" concerns over their "emotional state" and "health" were addressed.

"Las 15", as the players became known, denied claims they had asked for Vilda to be sacked, but tension followed amid reports of concern over training methods and inadequate game preparation.

At the time, Vilda said: "I wouldn't wish what I'm going through on anyone. I'm with those players who want to be part of this national team."

Vilda has always maintained the support of RFEF president Luis Rubiales and it was the rebel players, rather than the coach, who were axed from the squad.

The players involved have avoided talking publicly about the situation but discussions did happen behind the scenes in a bid to find a resolution before the World Cup.

Only three of the 15 who were frozen out of the set-up - forward Mariona Caldentey, midfielder Aitana Bonmati and defender Ona Batlle - were picked for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Goalkeeper Sandra Panos, defender Mapi Leon, midfielder Patri Guijarro and forward Claudia Pina, who all helped Barcelona win the Champions League in June, were among those not recalled. Manchester City defenders Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri also missed out, as did Manchester United forward Lucia Garcia.

'I don't know how much Vilda is doing'

The issues surrounding the players and Vilda have never been far from the surface despite Spain's impressive progress.

Vilda, along with his coaching staff, has been noticeably absent from the immediate on-pitch celebrations with his players following their wins in the knockout stages.

After his side's semi-final win over Sweden, Vilda said: "The support of [RFEF president] Luis Rubiales and everyone at the federation means so much and will always stay with me, as well as that of my family because they have suffered this year."

The 42-year-old became head coach in 2015, but until this summer his team had failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament, while a Barcelona side comprising mainly Spanish players has sparkled in club football.

Former Spain captain Veronica Boquete, who retired from international football in 2017, believes the dispute has caused some Spanish fans to turn against the team.

Speaking to the World Football at the Women's World Cup podcast, Boquete said: "In Spain people have half of their hearts wanting Spain to go all the way and beat everyone and half of their hearts saying 'if we lose, it's OK because we don't believe some people there deserve to be world champions'.

"The players on the field have been fantastic and everyone would be happy for them, [but] not that happy for the rest.

"It's not easy to be in an environment that's not a happy place. The players should be really proud of what they are doing. You have to give credit to everyone, but a little bit more to the players."

Spain started their World Cup with 3-0 and 5-0 wins against Costa Rica and Zambia respectively, before a 4-0 thrashing by Japan in the group stage gave more ammunition to 42-year-old Vilda's critics.

However, a 5-1 victory over Switzerland followed as Spain won a knockout match at a World Cup for the first time, before they defeated 2019 runners-up Netherlands 2-1 in the quarter-final and a Sweden side ranked third in the world by the same score in the semi-final.

"I don't know how much Jorge Vilda is doing," says Boquete. "In the game against Japan, everyone was criticising tactical decisions and player choices. The game was really bad.

"Now they are winning, we don't know who chooses everyone on the field or if he has an impact on the performances of the players."

'Vilda deserves all the credit'

Spain players celebrate reaching the final of the Women's World Cup

Spain did not qualify for the first six Women's World Cups, went out in the group stages in 2015, and only made it to the last 16 four years later.

Former Barcelona manager Lluis Cortes feels Vilda should receive more praise for what his team have managed to achieve during this summer's tournament.

"I think he deserves all the credit," Cortes told BBC World Service.

"It's true that Jorge has been criticised by journalists and analysts for his match plan or how he lines up the team, but if we focus only on the tournament, Jorge's doing well.

"He's been brave because he's making good decisions in terms of line-ups, substitutions. After the defeat against Japan, he changed four or five players, also the goalkeeper - a brave move.

"In the last match against Sweden, the key of that victory was to put Salma [Paralluelo] as a nine [centre-forward].

"She was attacking the back of the defence all the time, it created more space between the lines, then Jenni [Hermoso] and Aitana had more time to play between the lines. It was a clever move."

Cortes feels the coaching staff and players have put their personal differences behind them for the good of their country.

He added: "It's true the team were divided, but they were so professional because they hit the reset button before the World Cup started, and were able to play as a team.

"You don't need to be the best friend of your team-mate, you have to be the best team-mate and play as a team. You don't need to go party with her, you need to play at your best level with her.

"If they are in the final it means they respect and believe the coach.

"The players understood this is the only way to go altogether to the same direction. They are trusting and believing Jorge, at least during this tournament."

'I'm conflicted over Spain reaching the final'

Spanish radio reporter Sara Gutierrez says Spain's progress to the final is a blow to those who wanted to see Vilda lose his job.

She told World Football at the Women's World Cup podcast: "If people wanted Jorge Vilda out, he needed to be at home right now, not in a final.

"For the decisions he has made during the tournament, with the changes that he has made, now we are not able to say that Jorge Vilda shouldn't be the coach of this team. Right now, Vilda is doing really well in the tournament."

However, she says she feels conflicted ahead of the final because of the absence of some "great" players who should be part of the World Cup.

"It's great that Spain are in the final, but the problems are still there. You fight against yourself - the one that wants Spain to win the final game and the one that is like 'there are some players at home watching the game through the TV [who deserve to be playing]' - it's complicated."

But she is delighted that a generation of young girls in Spain now have role models to look up to.

"I think of them and I'm so happy that this team could be in the final," she adds.