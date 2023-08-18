Close menu

Romeo Lavia: Chelsea sign Belgium midfielder from Southampton in £58m deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments186

Romeo Lavia warms up before a Southampton match
Romeo Lavia made 29 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League in 2022-23

Chelsea have completed the signing of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for an initial £53m.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract in a deal which could rise by a further £5m with add-ons.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but could not help prevent Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project," said Lavia.

"It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started.

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry to achieve great things together."

Liverpool were also keen on Lavia, but the Reds had a third bid - believed to have been for around £46m including add-ons - rejected by Southampton earlier this month.

Lavia becomes the second player this week to have opted for Chelsea over Jurgen Klopp's side, following in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo, who joined the Blues from Brighton for a £100m fee which could rise to a British record £115m.

Having come through the youth system at Anderlecht, Lavia moved to Manchester City in 2020 after being spotted at a tournament in Belgium attended by Pep Guardiola. The youngster made just two senior appearances at City - in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - as he struggled to break into the club's first team and joined Saints in July 2022 for £10.5m.

Lavia made his debut for the Belgium national team earlier this year, coming on as a substitute with ten minutes to play in a friendly victory over Germany.

In a statement, Southampton paid tribute to Lavia for his "efforts and professionalism" during his one season with the club, wishing him "every success in what [they] are sure will be a fantastic career".

Lavia thanked Southampton fans for their support in a goodbye message on Instagram.

"I've instantly felt the love for you all despite us not achieving our shared goals," Lavia wrote.

"I'll never forget the belief the club and Saints all around the world showed me and I hope I was able to repay the faith you put in me.

"I would especially like to thank all my teammates and staff members within the club. You have all played a massive part in making my integration into real professional football easier.

"For those reasons, this club will always remain close to my heart. Good luck this season and I look forward to seeing the club marching back to the Premier League where it belongs very soon!"

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

187 comments

  • Comment posted by stavros74, today at 10:04

    Surely it's easier if Chelsea buy everyone and we move to a one team league?

    • Reply posted by Rebelyell, today at 10:07

      Rebelyell replied:
      Their like a Dyson hoovering everything up sad really ....

  • Comment posted by MarcBHA, today at 10:03

    Dreadful football club run by an ignorant mega rich clueless idiot, if they fail to get into the top four I will laugh SOOOO much.

    • Reply posted by Scooter, today at 10:07

      Scooter replied:
      The dreadful club that have given you financial security for the next decade or so?

  • Comment posted by PatChin1, today at 10:04

    That's the end of his career

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:12

      Pandemania replied:
      Respect to Olise for saying no.

  • Comment posted by RussLondon, today at 10:04

    Chelsea fan here. Ok this is getting ridiculous. I'm embarrassed.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 10:10

      DidjitAll replied:
      Sold 30 players in 12 months, what do you expect us to do

  • Comment posted by Jiminy_Glick, today at 10:11

    Great business. It’s always safe to have a backup for your backup’s backup.

  • Comment posted by Zzzzzzzzzz, today at 10:11

    Joins because he thought he was Liverpool's second choice. What does he think he's gonna be at Chelsea when they just bought Caicedo for £115m?

    Enjoy your time on the bench. At least you'll be getting paid handsomely for it.

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 10:10

    FFP? More like FFS... taking the proverbial.

  • Comment posted by OKedgeplaytheblues, today at 10:13

    Oh, come on! They're having a laugh! FFP is a joke.

    • Reply posted by Scientist101, today at 10:19

      Scientist101 replied:
      Chelsea have sold 12 players this transfer window for around £220m with more players still to be sold. They are within FFP but these long contracts could come back to bite them over the long term. If you really want to know there are countless articles in the main stream press explaining FFP and Chelsea's spend.

  • Comment posted by 564aya7q, today at 10:03

    Could be a great long term player but i don't see him getting much game time this season..

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 10:16

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Big Chelsea fan but slightly ashamed of the way we are going about things.

      We had a chance to rebuilt ourselves and get back to the "real" Chelsea after the Abramovich years but sadly we seem to have somehow become perceived as even more "plastic" now.

      It's kind of hard to believe that was even possible...

  • Comment posted by Saka-my-beautiful-baby-boy, today at 10:11

    Another day another ridiculous Chelsea signing. They must have a squad of about 100 by now.

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 10:19

      Metallic replied:
      Not sure if you have been in the wilderness for the last Month or so. Players have left the club.

  • Comment posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 10:11

    Lavia can't wait to meet all his new team-mates. Well he does have 700 to meet. By the way the Caicedo being a Chelsea fan is a myth. In January he was an Arsenal fan and his hero was Thierry Henry. He's had more boyhood clubs than Robbie Keane.

  • Comment posted by OverseasAndAway, today at 10:04

    What is the point in winning so many youth trophies if your club is just going to go out and buy yet another multi-million pound player in your position? The Chelsea under-21s surely must be getting annoyed at this by now.

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 10:08

      A bit of sense replied:
      It’s ok though because the strategy is clearly working. Just look at the trophies Chelsea won last season. It’s not as though they are mid table nonentities is it???

  • Comment posted by SryNoAutographs, today at 10:04

    Got up this morning and was thinking 'Chelsea have been a bit quiet recently'.

    That only lasted a few minutes and then I read this. They need a few more midfielders I think.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 10:09

      DidjitAll replied:
      considering we have 4 cms now that are first team ready... we sold our entire midfield trio in the last 12 months

  • Comment posted by Hindheader, today at 10:14

    This has gone well beyond a joke. You can amortise the hell out of the system and everyone can swoon about how unbelievably clever it all is but how can one club spend a billion pounds in transfers without deep deep scrutiny over it all? Everyone is wishing that this ridiculous house of cards club comes crashing down so the rest of the league can get on with some semblance of ‘sport’ still left.

  • Comment posted by Print This, today at 10:08

    Clearly happy to play second fiddle to Caicedo and Enzo etc.

    • Reply posted by Most lovable Liverpool fan, today at 10:14

      Most lovable Liverpool fan replied:
      How many people are in your discussion? Second fiddle behind Kaiceedo (1) and Enzo (2)... Surely that's third fiddle?

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 10:08

    19 years of age and with a 7 year sentence...

    • Reply posted by olsson, today at 10:09

      olsson replied:
      Like all the other prisoners, imagine mudryk

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 10:10

    It's written in the stars....these two are going to be a disaster. You heard it first here.

  • Comment posted by Holly Bibble, today at 10:08

    Chelsea are in a league of their own...literally. That's why they need two teams...so they can play themselves every week.

  • Comment posted by olsson, today at 10:08

    Poor guy

    • Reply posted by dazedandconfused, today at 10:14

      dazedandconfused replied:
      One thing he wont be is poor. Will spend a lot of matchday time sat on his behind.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 10:04

    How many players do Chelsea have?!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:15

      Pandemania replied:
      Apparently not enough. And they're after Olise of Palace because he's old enough.

