Romeo Lavia: Chelsea sign Belgium midfielder from Southampton in £58m deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Breaking news

Chelsea have completed the signing of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for an initial £53m.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract in a deal which could rise by a further £5m with add-ons.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but could not help prevent Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project," said Lavia.

"It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started.

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry to achieve great things together."

Liverpool were also keen on Lavia, but had a third bid believed to have been for around £46m including add-ons rejected by Southampton earlier this month.

Lavia becomes the second player this week opting for Chelsea over Jurgen Klopp's side, following in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo, who joined the Blues from Brighton for a £100m fee which could rise to a British record £115m.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by stavros74, today at 10:04

    Surely it's easier if Chelsea buy everyone and we move to a one team league?

    • Reply posted by Rebelyell, today at 10:07

      Rebelyell replied:
      Their like a Dyson hoovering everything up sad really ....

  • Comment posted by PatChin1, today at 10:04

    That's the end of his career

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:12

      Pandemania replied:
      Respect to Olise for saying no.

  • Comment posted by MarcBHA, today at 10:03

    Dreadful football club run by an ignorant mega rich clueless idiot, if they fail to get into the top four I will laugh SOOOO much.

    • Reply posted by Scooter, today at 10:07

      Scooter replied:
      The dreadful club that have given you financial security for the next decade or so?

  • Comment posted by 564aya7q, today at 10:03

    Could be a great long term player but i don't see him getting much game time this season..

  • Comment posted by RussLondon, today at 10:04

    Chelsea fan here. Ok this is getting ridiculous. I'm embarrassed.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 10:10

      DidjitAll replied:
      Sold 30 players in 12 months, what do you expect us to do

  • Comment posted by OverseasAndAway, today at 10:04

    What is the point in winning so many youth trophies if your club is just going to go out and buy yet another multi-million pound player in your position? The Chelsea under-21s surely must be getting annoyed at this by now.

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 10:08

      A bit of sense replied:
      It’s ok though because the strategy is clearly working. Just look at the trophies Chelsea won last season. It’s not as though they are mid table nonentities is it???

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 10:10

    FFP? More like FFS... taking the proverbial.

  • Comment posted by SryNoAutographs, today at 10:04

    Got up this morning and was thinking 'Chelsea have been a bit quiet recently'.

    That only lasted a few minutes and then I read this. They need a few more midfielders I think.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 10:09

      DidjitAll replied:
      considering we have 4 cms now that are first team ready... we sold our entire midfield trio in the last 12 months

  • Comment posted by Saka-my-beautiful-baby-boy, today at 10:11

    Another day another ridiculous Chelsea signing. They must have a squad of about 100 by now.

  • Comment posted by snk2tobe, today at 10:05

    Will the journalists be discussing the number of players Chelsea have signed and give the club bad press like Forest last year?

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 10:07

      be happy replied:
      Very different. A newly promoted club versus a long established club.

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 10:08

    19 years of age and with a 7 year sentence...

    • Reply posted by olsson, today at 10:09

      olsson replied:
      Like all the other prisoners, imagine mudryk

  • Comment posted by Zzzzzzzzzz, today at 10:11

    Joins because he thought he was Liverpool's second choice. What does he think he's gonna be at Chelsea when they just bought Caicedo for £115m?

    Enjoy your time on the bench. At least you'll be getting paid handsomely for it.

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 10:10

    It's written in the stars....these two are going to be a disaster. You heard it first here.

  • Comment posted by olsson, today at 10:08

    Poor guy

    • Reply posted by dazedandconfused, today at 10:14

      dazedandconfused replied:
      One thing he wont be is poor. Will spend a lot of matchday time sat on his behind.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 10:04

    How many players do Chelsea have?!

  • Comment posted by Lanchrishire, today at 10:07

    Sold his soul. He'll be on loan next season.

  • Comment posted by Print This, today at 10:08

    Clearly happy to play second fiddle to Caicedo and Enzo etc.

  • Comment posted by OKedgeplaytheblues, today at 10:13

    Oh, come on! They're having a laugh! FFP is a joke.

  • Comment posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 10:11

    Lavia can't wait to meet all his new team-mates. Well he does have 700 to meet. By the way the Caicedo being a Chelsea fan is a myth. In January he was an Arsenal fan and his hero was Thierry Henry. He's had more boyhood clubs than Robbie Keane.

  • Comment posted by Jiminy_Glick, today at 10:11

    Great business. It’s always safe to have a backup for your backup’s backup.

