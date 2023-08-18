Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for an initial £53m.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract in a deal which could rise by a further £5m with add-ons.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but could not help prevent Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project," said Lavia.

"It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started.

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry to achieve great things together."

Liverpool were also keen on Lavia, but had a third bid believed to have been for around £46m including add-ons rejected by Southampton earlier this month.

Lavia becomes the second player this week opting for Chelsea over Jurgen Klopp's side, following in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo, who joined the Blues from Brighton for a £100m fee which could rise to a British record £115m.

More to follow.