Mark McGuinness had a loan spell at Ipswich Town before making a permanent move to Cardiff City

Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Bluebirds from Arsenal in 2021 and spent part of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

McGuinness has made 56 competitive appearances for Cardiff, starting both league matches so far this season.

"I'm very pleased. I love this club. I've made some good memories and I love living here as well," said McGuinness.

"I'm glad that I'm going to be here for another four years.

"The club itself and the fans are phenomenal. Playing here at Cardiff City Stadium is an honour and we are hopefully heading in a positive direction, so I want to be part of that.

"I think we've all got to take the positives that are going on at the club and try and get back to where we should be, whether that be this year or next year, but it's all looking very good."

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut said: "We've tried really hard to renew Macca's contract. He's a really good player, 22 years old, with the potential to play in the Premier League.

"He had many offers, but we are glad to sign him. He's one of the players we can build around. He has many years ahead of him."