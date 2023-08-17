Boss Paul Simpson would like to see Carlisle United able to support a new training facility to help improve the squad

Carlisle United are in discussion with potential new investors but no definite moves have yet been made, boss Paul Simpson has confirmed.

While Simpson, 57, would not talk about specifics, he did confirm the rumours had substance, and that the board is in dialogue with interested parties.

Reports have recently linked Florida-based businessman Tom Piatak with involvement at Carlisle.

"There are talks going on," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I hope they are successful talks. I think it could be good for the football club.

"I'm sure the club will keep everybody posted but at the moment I'm not in a position to say anything else."

While new funds would be welcome at a club recently promoted to League One after last season's play-off success, ensuring the parties are on the same wavelength regarding the future at Brunton Park is part of the due diligence which is required.

"It's got to be right, it isn't just the football club, it's part of our city, our community and has to be right for everybody," Simpson added.

"I'm in the fortunate position that I am allowed to be working for Carlisle United but the club will go on a lot longer than I will as manager and that's the same as the ownership group.

"They have to find the right people to come in, all the sounds are that they are the right people they're talking to, they need to check it's right for everybody.

"The directors only have the best interests of Carlisle United at heart."

Simpson, who returned to Carlisle in February 2022 with the Cumbrians struggling in the bottom tier, said he was "disappointed" at the lack of progress between his previous spell ending in 2006.

His relationship with supporters and results on the pitch, however, have brought fans back through the turnstiles and promotion has also restored some pride at the club.

At present the Cumbrians lack the financial muscle to challenge in a league where teams such as Derby, Bolton, Portsmouth and Blackpool have recently played in the first or second tier.

"Where we are at the moment, we've hit a bit of a standstill because the truth is we don't have the finances to give us extra funds to compete in League One and get a training facility," Simpson added.

"If the opportunity of new investment comes in that opens the door for training facilities, and maybe even making facilities inside the ground better for fans, then that's going to give us a better chance."