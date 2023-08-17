Theo Walcott: Former Arsenal, Everton and Southampton winger retires from professional football
Last updated on .From the section Football
Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.
The ex-Arsenal, Everton and Southampton winger told Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast the decision is "scary" but he "wants to try new things".
Walcott hangs up his boots following a 23-year career in which he made 397 Premier League appearances.
"I'm officially going to be hanging up my boots. It's very scary, I can't lie," said Walcott.
"It's scary because football's all I've known from the age of 16 or even younger. I want to try new things I never experienced as a kid - I missed out on a lot.
"I just feel like I want to experience life - things [usually] revolve around football for me."
In his 13-year spell with the Gunners, Walcott won three FA Cups as well as two Community Shields.
He shot to fame in 2006 as a 17-year-old when he was surprisingly selected in Sven Goran Eriksson's England World Cup squad.
Walcott appeared 47 times for England, scoring eight times in a decade-long international career.
More to follow.