Last updated on .From the section Football

Theo Walcott made his England debut when he was 17-years-old

Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

The ex-Arsenal, Everton and Southampton winger told Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast external-link the decision is "scary" but he "wants to try new things".

Walcott hangs up his boots following a 23-year career in which he made 397 Premier League appearances.

"I'm officially going to be hanging up my boots. It's very scary, I can't lie," said Walcott.

"It's scary because football's all I've known from the age of 16 or even younger. I want to try new things I never experienced as a kid - I missed out on a lot.

"I just feel like I want to experience life - things [usually] revolve around football for me."

In his 13-year spell with the Gunners, Walcott won three FA Cups as well as two Community Shields.

He shot to fame in 2006 as a 17-year-old when he was surprisingly selected in Sven Goran Eriksson's England World Cup squad.

Walcott appeared 47 times for England, scoring eight times in a decade-long international career.

More to follow.