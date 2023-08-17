Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Harry Kane unveiled at Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel insists Harry Kane will improve the performances of his Bayern Munich team-mates as the England captain settles into life in Germany.

The 30-year-old striker left Tottenham Hotspur after 19 years to move to the Bundesliga champions for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons.

He made his debut in the German Super Cup defeat by RB Leipzig last week.

"The Harry Kane effect will not evaporate," said Tuchel.

"[His influence] works on so many levels that you cannot realise because you do not witness it daily."

"[He is important] in the changing room, on the pitch, [because of] his character, his professionalism, how hard he trains, [and] how after the defeat he was first on the pitch for training with the reserves."

Kane is expected to start on Friday as Bayern open the defence of their league title with an away fixture at Werder Bremen, and Tuchel says Kane improves his new side's chances of winning each match this season significantly.

Tuchel added: "He increases our chances of winning tomorrow massively.

"We know we will not win every match, but he will make our players better - I am 100% committed [to that]. Everything I see so far confirms this."

"He gives us a lot of options and will get all the time to fully adapt but I am sure he will have his impact tomorrow."

Kane left Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances and won the Premier League Golden Boot three times with with a total of 213 goals from 320 games.

He is also England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals and was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup.

The German side were in need of a new forward following the departure of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last year.

Kane is yet to win a trophy in his career and despite missing out on his first chance at silverware last Saturday, Tuchel said Kane will not be distracted by his pursuit of honours.

"This is not the first time in his career that he faces [pressure]," said the former Chelsea and Paris St-Germain manager. "He has learned to translate pressure into performances."

"For over a decade he knows how to handle pressure. I have absolutely no concerns about that."

Bayern fans will get to see Kane at the Allianz Arena when their first home league game takes place against FC Augsburg on 27 August.