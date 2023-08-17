Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michael Olise played at the European Under-21 Championship for France, who reached the quarter-finals

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with the club amid interest from Chelsea.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Stamford Bridge club had activated a release clause in the region of £35m for the French Under-21 international.

But Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed on Thursday that the London-born 21-year-old would be staying put.

Olise joined from Reading on a five-year-deal in 2021 but was in Chelsea's youth system before leaving aged 14.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "We have been concerned. One is concerned if a club the size of Chelsea's stature start to take an interest in a player and suggests that a move to their club might be the best bet.

"I have always hoped that wouldn't be the case and that Michael would realise that at such a young age his future here is very bright and we can help him move very quickly to another level.

"I made it clear to him just how much I enjoy working with him and how much respect I have for him as a player and what potential I think he has.

"I suggested that I thought being at Crystal Palace and playing here would be the best option, but I also made it clear that I wasn't going to put him under any unnecessary pressure."

Olise is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for France in the European Under-21 Championship, but enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign for Palace in which he registered 11 assists and scored two goals in 37 appearances, earning the club's player of the year award.

Chelsea have already signed Moises Caicedo this week for a fee which could reach £115m, while an initial £53m deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has also been agreed as the Blues continue a lavish spending spree which has led plenty to wonder how they are abiding by the game's financial rules.

Palace, meanwhile, have lost talisman Wilfried Zaha this summer but began the new campaign under boss Ross Hodgson with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.