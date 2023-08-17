Michael Olise: Crystal Palace winger signs new four-year deal amid Chelsea interest
Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with the club amid interest from Chelsea.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Stamford Bridge club had activated a release clause in the region of £35m for the French Under-21 international.
But Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed on Thursday that the London-born 21-year-old would be staying put.
Olise joined from Reading on a five-year-deal in 2021 but was in Chelsea's youth system before leaving aged 14.
He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for France in the European Under-21 Championship, but enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign for Palace in which he registered 11 assists and scored two goals in 37 appearances, earning the club's player of the year award.
Chelsea have already signed Moises Caicedo this week for a fee which could reach £115m, while an initial £53m deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has also been agreed as the Blues continue a lavish spending spree which has led plenty to wonder how they are abiding by the game's financial rules.
Palace, meanwhile, have lost talisman Wilfried Zaha this summer but began the new campaign under boss Ross Hodgson with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.
success or getting game time and improving and then going where he wants. Good move.
Sensible decision.
He is still very young and will have plenty of opportunity to play Champions League football later on if he continues to develop.
Loyalty, LMAO, it’s only so Palace get a bigger fee in January/June 24, and his release clause will have gone through the roof.
Good luck to the lad though, he is highly rated.
One or two more very good seasons at Palace and he'd have the pick of many of the top teams, not just Chelsea.
Or did Roy show him the video of Max Lowe backing off and intimate “could be you son…”? 😂
Losing 2 players could mean relegation - so Michael, thanks for staying - fans won't forget this.