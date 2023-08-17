Close menu

Michael Olise: Crystal Palace winger signs new four-year deal amid Chelsea interest

Michael Olise
Michael Olise played at the European Under-21 Championship for France, who reached the quarter-finals

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with the club amid interest from Chelsea.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Stamford Bridge club had activated a release clause in the region of £35m for the French Under-21 international.

But Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed on Thursday that the London-born 21-year-old would be staying put.

Olise joined from Reading on a five-year-deal in 2021 but was in Chelsea's youth system before leaving aged 14.

He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for France in the European Under-21 Championship, but enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign for Palace in which he registered 11 assists and scored two goals in 37 appearances, earning the club's player of the year award.

Chelsea have already signed Moises Caicedo this week for a fee which could reach £115m, while an initial £53m deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has also been agreed as the Blues continue a lavish spending spree which has led plenty to wonder how they are abiding by the game's financial rules.

Palace, meanwhile, have lost talisman Wilfried Zaha this summer but began the new campaign under boss Ross Hodgson with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by elgordo, today at 14:02

    However good he may become in a few years, and I believe he could be very very good, this seems to be a great decision for his career. Bench warming at Chelsea for a few years in the hope that they don't keep trying to buy
    success or getting game time and improving and then going where he wants. Good move.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 14:02

    Well done Olise. Knew that warming the bench do him no good for his career. A mentality of players who used to play for the badge.

  • Comment posted by Chris B, today at 14:01

    Nice to see a footballer putting regular first team football before a bigger pay check.
    Sensible decision.
    He is still very young and will have plenty of opportunity to play Champions League football later on if he continues to develop.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 14:00

    He will get a lot more playing time at Palace than he would at Chelsea. Smart lad to focus on his career and not the money.

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 13:59

    Its only new because Chelsea were after him.
    Loyalty, LMAO, it’s only so Palace get a bigger fee in January/June 24, and his release clause will have gone through the roof.
    Good luck to the lad though, he is highly rated.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 13:56

    Leeds fan here. What a refreshing contrast to the self centred, sulking, own rss grabbing, thumb-suckers we have at Elland Road. Well done Michael. Have a long and successful career. Well done Palace for keeping him.

  • Comment posted by RedGuy8, today at 13:54

    All I can say is what goes around comes around Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by MH, today at 13:57

      MH replied:
      Oh no, how will we survive 🙄

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 13:53

    Good move playing the long-game.

    One or two more very good seasons at Palace and he'd have the pick of many of the top teams, not just Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Burakami, today at 13:53

    Legend! Such a good player.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 13:52

    An intelligent footballer - who knew?

    Or did Roy show him the video of Max Lowe backing off and intimate “could be you son…”? 😂

  • Comment posted by palace dan, today at 13:51

    Absolutely delighted that Michael Olise is still an Eagle! Thank you MO!

  • Comment posted by gospelgeezer, today at 13:49

    Yessss, get in Michael Olise!! So pleased you'll be staying at the Palace

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 13:49

    Not suprising, Palace finished above Chelsea last season, and they are above Chelsea now.

    • Reply posted by MH, today at 13:59

      MH replied:
      Can I have £10 a point Chelsea over with you then for the final points?

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 13:49

    Said it yesterday. His time was up as soon as Chelsea saw Hemp’s efforts yesterday in Sydney

  • Comment posted by Tim Wood, today at 13:48

    How refreshing. A show of loyalty to a club that has developed this player brilliantly the past two years. Olise will continue to thrive by playing every week instead of joining Chelsea where he'll struggle for minutes. The club's recent recruitment has been brilliant with many players now much sought over. Olise staying will hopefully encourage others to stay and build something special in SE25.

  • Comment posted by Deuce5067, today at 13:48

    Not much ambition from that lad

    • Reply posted by propaganda buster, today at 13:51

      propaganda buster replied:
      Rejection hurts hey...

  • Comment posted by Hugh Jass, today at 13:48

    Another snub for Liverpool

    • Reply posted by propaganda buster, today at 13:53

      propaganda buster replied:
      Deluded or uneducated and struggling to read? Shall we add more pictures to help?

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 13:44

    As snubs go, what goes around comes around. Palace did finish above Chelsea after all. Good choice not to go somewhere with an overload in his position.

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 13:49

      Xsoulent replied:
      Brilliant comment. He's made a much better career move by staying where he is

  • Comment posted by Ursicles, today at 13:44

    For a club like ours, this is huge. Absolutely we need to sell to survive, but when clubs start taking players they don't need it absolutely weakens the smaller clubs.

    Losing 2 players could mean relegation - so Michael, thanks for staying - fans won't forget this.

