Alex Mitchell's only appearance so far for Millwall came against Cambridge United in a Carabao Cup tie in August 2021

League One club Lincoln City have signed centre-back Alex Mitchell on a season-long long deal from Millwall.

Mitchell, 21, has made one senior appearance for the Lions and has spent most of the last three seasons out on loan with three different clubs.

After a spell with National League Bromley, he spent the 2021-22 season in League Two with Leyton Orient.

Last term he moved to St Johnstone and played 29 times in the Scottish Premiership.

He scored his first professional goal in a 2-1 defeat by Celtic in October.

"This is a great opportunity for me, I've had a nice trajectory with my loans with an increase in level each time which has really helped me and I can't wait to make the step up to League One," Mitchell told the Lincoln website. external-link

Mitchell is the seventh summer signing by boss Mark Kennedy, whose side have taken four points from their opening three games of the new season.

