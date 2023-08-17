Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham signed Aaron Hayden from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee in August 2021.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says defender Aaron Hayden is close to resuming full training after an injury setback.

Hayden has not played a competitive game since sustaining a calf injury in the FA Cup fourth round against Sheffield United in January.

The 26-year-old featured in pre-season games and was an unused substitute for the League Two opener against MK Dons.

"Aaron's back on the grass running," Parkinson said.

"It's only a minor setback for him, different injury to what he had before. We expect him to be back in full training by the end of next week."

Hayden's return to full training and with striker Paul Mullin expected back "within weeks not months" will be a boost for Wrexham.

However James McClean will be out for a few weeks while fellow midfielder Jordan Davies is troubled by a thigh injury.

Wrexham picked up their first league win of the season on Tuesday evening with a 4-2 victory over Walsall at the Stok Racecourse.

It followed a 5-3 defeat at home to MK Dons and a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon last Saturday.

"The lads have responded really well after the opening day defeat," Parkinson added

"There are areas we can improve on - I don't think we're there yet.

"I think we're progressing individually and collectively.

"We're getting there physically but there's just elements of a game we want to be better at but that's a normal process."