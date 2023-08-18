Cymru Premier round-up

The New Saints players celebrate their 2023 Cymru Premier title win

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 18 August

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon will be looking to build on their impressive opening weekend win at Colwyn Bay, while Newtown are seeing their first points of the campaign after defeat at home to Penybont. Newtown's Robins completed a league double over the Caernarfon's Canaries last season.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Nomads and Aber will be looking to bounce back after defeats on the opening weekend of the season. Nomads won 3-0 in last season's corresponding fixture although Aber had won 2-1 earlier in the season at Park Avenue.

Penybont v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 BST: Two sides who featured in the Europa Conference League qualifiers over the summer meet at the SDM Glass Stadium. Penybont started the league season with an impressive 3-1 win at Newtown while Haverfordwest picked up a point in a goalless home draw against Pontypridd.

Saturday, 19 August

Cardiff Met v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Both sides won 1-0 on the opening weekend of the season - Bala leaving it late to beat Barry while Met won at Aberystwyth. The Archers beat the Lakesiders 2-1 when the sides last met at Cyncoed in April.

Pontypridd United v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Saints beat Pontypridd twice in their league meetings last season and the champions began with a 5-2 win over Connah's Quay Nomads on the opening weekend while Pontypridd drew 0-0 at Haverfordwest.

Barry Town United v Colwyn Bay; 17:15 BST: The two promoted sides meet at Jenner Park having lost on the opening weekend - Barry going down 1-0 at Bala and Bay defeated 4-0 at home by Caernarfon. This will be just the third ever meeting between the sides, with Steve Jenkins in charge of his first home game since succeeding Lee Kendall as Barry boss.