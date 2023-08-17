England midfielder Keira Walsh says Ella Toone needs to be given more "respect" for the role she has played in helping the Lionesses reach the Women's World Cup final.

Toone, 23, scored in England's 3-1 semi-final victory over Australia to set up a final against Spain on Sunday.

But Toone may miss out on a starting place with Lauren James available again after her two-game suspension.

"Tooney has come back in and she has done an unbelievable job," said Walsh.

"People probably won't speak about it too much, but it's not easy to come in for a quarter-final or semi-final when all the spotlight has been on the player's place you are taking.

"She tackled, she got stuck in, she took us up the pitch, she gave us a lot of security. LJ is a massive talent, but we have got to put some respect on Tooney's name as well - she has been fantastic."

Chelsea forward James, 21, scored three times and created three assists in the group stage of the competition before she was sent off in the last-16 match with Nigeria, which England won on penalties after playing extra time a player down.

Manchester United's Toone, who scored in the 2-1 Euro 2022 final win over Germany at Wembley, played all of the 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia and started in the semi-final success against co-hosts Australia.

'The Barca girls are obviously unbelievable players'

Walsh has started five of England's six games, missing the 6-1 win against China because of a knee injury after she had been carried off on a stretcher in the 1-0 victory over Denmark.

She moved from Manchester City to Barcelona in 2022 and helped the Spanish side win the Champions League in her first season.

Asked if she thought England manager Sarina Wiegman would ask her for advice on the Spain players, Walsh replied: "I imagine so, I think she will.

"But then the [Spanish] girls know about me and [Barcelona team-mate] Lucy [Bronze], so it works both ways.

"The Barca girls are obviously unbelievable players and I am sure whatever I say, they will probably come up with something different because they are very special players."

Keira Walsh played in the final as Barcelona beat Wolfsburg 3-2 to win the Women's Champions League in June

England beat Spain 2-1 after extra-time in last year's Euro 2022 quarter-final and Walsh was not surprised Spain have performed so well in the World Cup, despite off-field issues including when a number of players wanted head coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked last year.

"I see those girls every day and how competitive they are," she added.

"It shows the professionalism for them to kind of park it and do the job they have done and get to a World Cup final.

"We message before each game saying good luck and obviously the idea was hopefully we would see each other in the final, but we didn't actually expect it to happen.

"Once we cross that white line it will be a very interesting game. It's nice to see so many players I know in and around the final."

Lionesses aim to make injured trio proud

Three members of the victorious 2022 squad - captain Leah Williamson and forwards Beth Mead and Fran Kirby - missed out on the World Cup through injury, although the trio have been staying in contact with the team.

"They would want nothing more than to be here and it is probably a bit bitter sweet," said Walsh.

"They want us to win and we would want them to be here as well. Leah, Beth and Fran have been really supportive. They have messaged after every game.

"For us, hopefully we can get the job done on Sunday and make them proud of us.

"Leah text me and Georgia and said: 'Just enjoy it. It's not every day you are playing in the semi-final of a World Cup'.

"It will be the same on Sunday. When you look back to the Euros, that was probably the most excited everyone has been, the vibes were really good and positive.

"Hopefully we can have that on Sunday. For me, the most important thing is the girls just enjoy it and take it all in. Live in the moment, because it doesn't happen every day."