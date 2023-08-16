Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

England's Fifa Women's World Cup semi-final win over Australia was watched by more than seven million on BBC TV.

Wednesday's historic match was the most watched of the tournament so far, with a peak audience of 7.3m and an additional 3.8m streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

There were also 2.7m requests on digital platforms for highlights and clips from the game.

Sunday's final against Spain in Sydney at 11:00 BST will be shown on BBC One.

Coverage will begin at 10:00 with live commentary also available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

