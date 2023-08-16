Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are ready to open talks with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada over new contracts and hope to conclude both deals before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara would be perfect for Leeds United, says former Elland Road and Scotland star Ross McCormack as the English Championship club weigh up a move. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers are tracking Peterborough United centre-half Ronnie Edwards, 20, with a view to a potential bid in this transfer window. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Peterborough United chairman Darragh McAnthony reckons it's an "absolute joke" Rangers target Ronnie Edwards is still with the League One side. (Daily Record) external-link

Club Brugge are the latest side tracking Rocco Vata amid the ongoing impasse over the Celtic youngster's contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson reckons Nicolas Raskin could be a future Rangers captain - but insists the armband should stay with James Tavernier for now. (Go Radio via Football Scotland external-link )

Livingston manager David Martindale has told clubs they will need to increase their bids if they want to sign centre forward Joel Nouble. (Herald) external-link