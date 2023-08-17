Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vlatko Andonovski took charge of the US in October 2019

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned after the team's worst performance at a Women's World Cup.

The four-time winners were knocked out by Sweden in the last 16 on penalties at this year's tournament.

It was the team's earliest exit from a World Cup - they had finished at least third at every other edition.

"Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women's program," sporting director Matt Crocker said.

"We're grateful for everything he has contributed to US Soccer and know he has a bright future in the sport."

Andonovski added: "While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year's World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they've shown for each other, and the inspiration they've provided for players around the world."

Twila Kilgore, a current assistant coach of the national team, has been named interim head coach.

Andonovski's record with the team was 51 wins, five draws and nine losses, while at major tournaments he oversaw three wins, two draws and five defeats.

He took charge of the team in October 2019 after Jill Ellis, the coach who led the team to back-to-back World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019, stood down.

Andonovski's reign started well as he set a record for the best start for a US coach with 11 wins on the bounce.

But an underwhelming outing at the Tokyo Olympics, where the US won bronze, saw Andonovski under pressure.

The scrutiny intensified when the US lost three consecutive matches in 2022 to England, Spain and Germany - the team's worst losing streak in 29 years.

In the World Cup the US started with a 3-0 win over Vietnam but a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and a goalless draw with Portugal meant they finished second in their group. It was the first time ever they had failed to win at least two group games.

The US were criticised for their performances in the group stage but improved against Sweden but were repelled by an impressive goalkeeping performance from Zecira Musovic, who made 11 saves over 120 minutes, to send the knock-out match to penalties.

During the shootout veteran players Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara were among those to miss. Sweden's Lina Hurtig's winning penalty was awarded after a video assistant referee check.