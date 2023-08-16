Close menu

Manchester City 1-1 Sevilla: Cole Palmer seamlessly stepped into the spotlight, but what of his future?

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments224

Cole Palmer heads the ball towards goal
Cole Palmer is the first Englishman to score in the Uefa Super Cup since Gary Cahill for Chelsea in 2012.

Cole Palmer has long been touted as one of the next big talents off Manchester City's production line - and demonstrated exactly why in the fierce heat and humidity of Athens as his side won the Uefa Super Cup.

The 21-year-old from Wythenshawe, admired by clubs outside Manchester as well as City, received the seal of approval from near and far as Pep Guardiola's side added the latest piece of silverware to last season's trophy haul of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

He scored City's equaliser with a deft header just after the hour, showcasing the languid skills that also saw him score a spectacular goal in the Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley.

As his side came from behind to win 5-4 on penalties after an entertaining encounter with Sevilla ended 1-1, Palmer took the plaudits.

The appreciation from afar came from Saudi Arabia in the shape of a tweet from Al-Ahli's Riyad Mahrez, one of his illustrious Manchester City predecessors on the right-wing role he occupied in Athens.

Mahrez tweeted applause when Palmer, who was deservedly voted man of the match, was substituted.

Palmer also earned a hug from his perfectionist manager after a performance which hinted at what a special talent he could become under the Catalan's expert tutelage.

There has been talk of interest from West Ham United as City pursue their Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta, but this was a display that suggested Palmer could do big things when surrounded by this special squad at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola, though, suggested the England Under-21 international's future at the club remained uncertain.

"I don't know [if he will stay]," said the City boss. "When we arrived, I had the opinion that he wanted to leave but now I don't know.

"I don't think a loan is going to happen. He's going to stay or he's going to be sold.

"He showed character - it is not easy to play defenders like [Marcos] Acuna - a young player in these stages, it's not easy. He played good and made a fantastic goal too."

Guardiola had nothing to do with some of the narrative from elsewhere that the Uefa Super Cup encounter was a glorified friendly - effectively Europe's version of the Community Shield.

The scenes when Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj crashed a penalty against the bar to give City victory after nine successful kicks was ample demonstration of that.

The celebrations were full-on, a beaming Guardiola theatrically kissing Erling Haaland as he paraded the trophy before City's fans, rejoicing in a second major European success in matter of months after waiting so long to lift the Champions League.

Guardiola and City wanted this trophy as further affirmation they are now firmly placed among Europe's football elite - and so it proved.

It did not come without lots of sweat - literally on this boiling night in Athens - and some fine work from keeper Ederson, whose save from Sevilla goalscorer Youssef En-Nesyri to prevent the Spanish Europa League holders doubling their lead in the second half proved to be a crucial moment.

'Palmer at ease in elite company'

City departed Greece with one large cloud on their horizon after a very downbeat Guardiola revealed on Tuesday that the brilliant Belgian Kevin de Bruyne could be out for three or four months if he requires surgery on a "serious" hamstring injury.

City's creative forces were already reduced by the departures of Mahrez and the great match-winner and former captain Ilkay Gundogan. So the removal of De Bruyne from his resources was a problem he could do without.

It is likely he will look outside his squad to solve the immediate problem, with Paqueta a prime target and Rennes forward Jeremy Doku also touted.

But Guardiola made no attempt to disguise how damaging a lengthy absence for De Bruyne could prove to be.

The midfielder's supply line to the prolific Haaland, creating 11 of his remarkable total of 52 goals last season, was a key factor in the club's success and they will miss his golden touch and creative ability until he returns to fitness.

Guardiola will be looking into how he can compensate for De Bruyne's absence with his usual forensic attention to detail and his track record suggests he will examine every option to ensure City remain the unstoppable force they have become in recent seasons.

This may mean more chances for Palmer - if he stays - as he looked every inch a player ready to move his game on to the next level.

He was at ease and confident in such elite company with his ability to go past players, and deliver the inviting crosses from out wide that have been such a rich source of goals for City - and get on the scoresheet himself.

As City's players conducted a lap of honour and the playing surface at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis was littered with the golden ticker tape of celebration, Palmer wore a satisfied smile of a job well done and deservedly so.

The big question now is: Where will he continue his footballing education?

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

224 comments

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 00:34

    Just like Foden the media wanted him in the team straight away and write stories about he will leave , Pep just slowly builds them into great players rather than letting them think they know it all at an early stage. Palmer will stay and turnout very nicely once pep has finished

    • Reply posted by blaasagusim, today at 00:45

      blaasagusim replied:
      Yeah but Foden really hasn’t established himself as a nailed on starter. I don’t know why by the way 🤷🏼‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Gab, today at 00:53

    He'd be mad to leave City, with all their competitions that they are fighting for he will get plenty of game time. At his age, if he get 25 games, that will be enough. He's not far from the first team so no reason for him to leave yet. If he doesn't get enough game time after this season he can look at it again next summer.

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 02:50

      abracadabra replied:
      Yes its about his first season where he can expect and should get 20-25 games easily.

      He has got the opportunity to really prove himself, although judging by Pep's comments, "he stays or be sold but won't be loaned" i am not sure Pep is really convinced about his qualities.

      But yeah both the player and the club would immature not to see another season and then see where he is at.

  • Comment posted by ajackson, today at 00:10

    Nice to see another bright English talent with a good attitude. Wish him all the best.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 09:32

      ok great and replied:
      Then see him rot on the bench because Pep brought an expensive foreigner.

  • Comment posted by Doofer Top Left Kippax Stand , today at 01:03

    You can't just let things lie and leave the lad alone. Hours after the Super Cup in which he improved the second half, you then spout assumptions is he staying or not. Pathetic journalism just for clicks.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 05:32

    Cole Palmer 21-year-old the next big thing with 7 career goals, give us a break. 🙄

    Whether you like them or not, Owen scored 76 goals and Rooney scored 66 goals by the time they were 21 years old.

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 02:19

    Sometimes uncertainty is better than complecancy we see at our neighborhood club. In a champion team like Man City no one is certain and that's a critical ingredient of our success.

    • Reply posted by Alp Levant, today at 06:42

      Alp Levant replied:
      Spot on me lord!

  • Comment posted by Flake58 , today at 05:30

    Why the negative comments. I’m an Arsenal fan and all I can say is well done young man and well done City. It’s great seeing English teams winning in Europe.

    • Reply posted by sheff_blue, today at 09:23

      sheff_blue replied:
      That's way too constructive. Pack it in!

  • Comment posted by Malika, today at 00:52

    His positional sense and his distribution and ball skills, recently apparent against top class defences, will be developed and enhanced by Pep better than by any other manager in the world. In the short term he'd be a complete fool to leave.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 06:31

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      He could oust Foden if he keeps going this way. Foden seems to have stalled

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 00:06

    I watched him In person tonight in Athens and how he got MOTM Is Beyond me. But yes he had a half decent game. But Media bigging up an academy player. As a City fan he has a long way to go. But is heading in the right direction

    • Reply posted by Hi, today at 00:11

      Hi replied:
      He was awarded it - therefore he got it

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 02:13

    Ok, we know the script here, City will let Palmer sign with West Ham or a similar club for around 15M, who will then at the end of next season sell him to Chelsea for 90M, with Liverpool left empty handed.

    • Reply posted by ash, today at 03:18

      ash replied:
      Groundhog Day lol

  • Comment posted by IAJ555, today at 00:11

    I think he looks a bit like Neil Young - because he is languid and ranger he does not look like he is trying. He played well on a big stage aged 21. I hope we play him.

    • Reply posted by john connor, today at 00:41

      john connor replied:
      can he sing like him too?

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 01:54

    If Liverpool express an interest then he will go to Chelsea, and Klopp will be ragin` again.
    Nothing funnier than an angry Klopp.

    • Reply posted by Paul L, today at 02:23

      Paul L replied:
      Odd because the article doesn’t even mention Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Akimbo, today at 00:07

    He should stay at City.
    Why downgrade if he has the choice?

    • Reply posted by blaasagusim, today at 00:31

      blaasagusim replied:
      Yeah, private school or public school which is better? Who knows

  • Comment posted by AlienXNA47, today at 07:46

    As a Tractor Boy of many years, to develop and introduce Academy players is key to the backbone of a club over the long-term, especially if they're local lads as with Cole. Sir Bobby started that at Ipswich and it continues today with the likes of Jack Lankester. Trust Cole gets the right support and advice as he looks a real talent for City.

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 09:46

      Danny replied:
      I think most supporters will agree with this as we all like to see loyalty and good performances rewarded. The problem is with the big clubs who often have the best academies producing really good players who then go out and buy so called top international players on top wages who then don't perform. Mount was an example of this at Chelsea where his wages were nowhere near the foreign imports.

  • Comment posted by barrymanulow, today at 05:27

    Manchester City is the perfect role model for all football clubs to follow. They bought the best coach in the world, then invested shrewdly and sensibly in players. Sometimes flops at other clubs like de bruyne was at chelsea and coached him to become world class. A magnificent example to others.

    • Reply posted by footycare, today at 07:15

      footycare replied:
      More to the point, they invested in turning a former chemical plant into a world class training complex and seek out the best coaches.

  • Comment posted by minimoo, today at 00:54

    A Saudi team just offered 150m

    • Reply posted by shoshanah, today at 01:04

      shoshanah replied:
      175, off he goes

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 07:14

    Palmer does ok but needs to up his game 2-3 levels to get a place in the team & perform at the level required, only young so plenty of time but has to play more & play better.

  • Comment posted by budgie, today at 00:53

    I think this Palmer is different he has lots of confidence to attack defenders hopefully Southgate is paying attention which I doubt , Foden career is slipping by, brilliant in spurts then disappears, Palmer seem to want the ball all the time ... good Luck to him

    • Reply posted by Doofer Top Left Kippax Stand , today at 01:04

      Doofer Top Left Kippax Stand replied:
      Comes inside too much. If he mixed it he would be a lot better. Sometimes a pass is on buy he takes it on himself but fair play certainly potential.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 06:23

    Overhyping of semi-decent English footballer begins…

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 06:33

    Great player

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport