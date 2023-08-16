Clyde v University of Stirling

ClydeClyde1University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling3
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Leighfield
- 25Sula
- 15Dunachie
- 5GrantSubstituted forCarswellat 42'minutes
- 3Craig
- 23Scullion
- 14Forbes
- 24McCulloch
- 22DuncanSubstituted forCameronat 76'minutes
- 19Malcolm
- 17Mulvanny
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 4Carswell
- 11Cameron
University of Stirling
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Gromov
- 5MorrisSubstituted forSouthernat 77'minutes
- 4Lavery
- 3Aslanoglu
- 2Jeanes
- 6ScallySubstituted forWoloszynat 82'minutes
- 7Russell
- 11Stokes
- 8MunroSubstituted forMalcolmat 62'minutes
- 9McKinley
- 10McAninch
Substitutes
- 12Torregiani
- 14Southern
- 15Manomey
- 16Malcolm
- 17Woloszyn
- 18Wallace
- 19Laird
- 20Navarro
- 21Davila
- Referee:
- Alex Shepherd
- Attendance:
- 222
Match Stats
Home TeamClydeAway TeamUniversity of Stirling
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6