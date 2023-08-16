Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round South
ClydeClyde1University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling3

Clyde v University of Stirling

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Leighfield
  • 25Sula
  • 15Dunachie
  • 5GrantSubstituted forCarswellat 42'minutes
  • 3Craig
  • 23Scullion
  • 14Forbes
  • 24McCulloch
  • 22DuncanSubstituted forCameronat 76'minutes
  • 19Malcolm
  • 17Mulvanny

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 4Carswell
  • 11Cameron

University of Stirling

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gromov
  • 5MorrisSubstituted forSouthernat 77'minutes
  • 4Lavery
  • 3Aslanoglu
  • 2Jeanes
  • 6ScallySubstituted forWoloszynat 82'minutes
  • 7Russell
  • 11Stokes
  • 8MunroSubstituted forMalcolmat 62'minutes
  • 9McKinley
  • 10McAninch

Substitutes

  • 12Torregiani
  • 14Southern
  • 15Manomey
  • 16Malcolm
  • 17Woloszyn
  • 18Wallace
  • 19Laird
  • 20Navarro
  • 21Davila
Referee:
Alex Shepherd
Attendance:
222

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamUniversity of Stirling
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Top Stories