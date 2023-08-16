Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Gustaf Lagerbielke (left) joined Elfsborg in 2021

Gustaf Lagerbielke has joined Celtic from Elfsborg on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The Scottish champions reportedly bid £3m for the defender, 23, who made his Sweden debut in a win over Iceland in January.

Lagerbielke inherits the number four vacated by his countryman Carl Starfelt, who has joined Celtia Vigo.

"It feels really good and I'm really excited and proud to be here," the new signing told the Celtic website.

"The first thing you think of when you hear the name 'Celtic' is obviously the fans, this stadium and the atmosphere the fans create here.

"And also, all the good players who have played here and who are playing here now, so I'm really excited to play with them and hopefully win a lot of games and titles."

And manager Brendan Rodgers added: "He is an exciting, talented young player who has great attributes and someone who I think is ready for the challenges that Celtic will bring.

"I know he is really hungry to achieve success with us. We think he will bring even more quality to our squad and we really look forward to working with him."