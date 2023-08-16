Last updated on .From the section European Football

Santi Cazorla (right) joined Qatar's Al Sadd from La Liga side Villarreal in 2020

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla has signed a deal with his hometown club Real Oviedo until June 2024.

The 38-year-old started his youth career with the Spanish second division side and has joined on a free transfer.

Cazorla has spent the last three years playing for Qatari club Al Sadd, where he won six trophies.

Oviedo's youth academy will receive 10% of Cazorla's shirt sales after he gave up all image rights to the club.

Cazorla, whose previous clubs include Malaga and Villarreal, signed for Arsenal in 2012 in a deal worth £10m and made 180 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 29 goals.

He won two FA Cups and two Community Shields with Arsenal and also lifted the European Championship with Spain in 2008 and 2012.