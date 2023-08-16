Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since his arrest in January 2022

Manchester United say no decision has made about Mason Greenwood's future, which is still the "subject of intensive internal deliberation".

Charges against forward Greenwood, 21, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February.

An announcement was expected before Monday's Premier League opener against Wolves but was delayed.

In a statement on Wednesday, United said the "fact-finding phase" of their investigation was now complete.

They added a decision about Greenwood's future - which "ultimately rests" with chief executive officer Richard Arnold - was in the final stages.

It is thought United's direction of travel was for Greenwood to return in some form, but the fierceness of debate around his future, among other things, has made them pause.

United said they had gathered "extensive evidence and context not in the public domain" and spoke to "numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case".

"Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club's inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity," the statement said.

"We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner."

The club added: "Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation.

"Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club's internal and external stakeholders.

"This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process."

United said on Friday they would consult with all key stakeholders, including their women's team, before a decision is announced.

Fans protested outside Old Trafford against Greenwood's potential return before the Wolves game and a group of female United supporters said they want the club to "demonstrate a zero tolerance approach" towards violence against women.

Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return put out a lengthy statement external-link to say Greenwood's reintegration "tells us, as women, that we don't matter".

BBC Sport contacted Greenwood's lawyers for a response to the planned protest, but they declined to comment.

Greenwood has been unavailable for selection since his arrest and has not been involved at the club's Carrington training ground.

His United contract runs until June 2025.

He was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding images and videos which were published on social media. He was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After the charges against Greenwood were dropped, the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, meaning there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

At the time, a statement released on Greenwood's behalf said he was "relieved". United then started their own internal investigation.

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There is no doubt when Manchester United completed their pre-season tour of the United States at the end of last month, a decision around Mason Greenwood's future at the club was planned before the season began. BBC Sport - and others - reported that and it was based on concrete information.

While no absolute decision had been taken by chief executive Richard Arnold, it is also true that the direction of travel was for Greenwood to return in some form, albeit in the knowledge that after not training properly for 18 months, it would take him some time to get into the right condition to play.

United were not arriving at that situation without a great deal of thought. They have always been acutely aware of the sensitive nature of this process and the emotion generated by the case as a whole.

However, they did feel, as the club statement makes clear, they had a duty of care to Greenwood, who has been with them since he was a young boy.

Clearly though, there has been more debate around Greenwood over the past two weeks. The fierceness of it is what has made them pause.

There is also a strong element of needing to consult with stakeholders including, crucially, sponsors and the women's team - some of whom on Sunday will play for England against Spain in the game of their lives in the World Cup final. It would be crass in the extreme for an announcement of this nature to come at a point where it could divert attention away from Sydney.

Whether this pause changes minds and the eventual outcome remains to be seen.