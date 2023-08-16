Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Milot Rashica made 40 appearances and scored two goals for Norwich

Norwich City have confirmed winger Milot Rashica has left the Championship club and signed for Turkish top-flight side Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year old joined the Canaries from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen for £9.4m ahead of their return to the Premier League in 2021-22.

But the Kosovo forward could not help Norwich avoid relegation at the end of that season.

He spent the bulk of last term on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Rashica scored four goals in 26 appearances as Galatasaray went on to win the title.

He played his last game for Norwich in a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth in August 2022.

