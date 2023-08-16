Last updated on .From the section European Football

Deco spent four seasons with Barcelona, scoring 20 goals in 161 appearances

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco is returning to the club as their new sporting director.

The Brazil-born Portugal international, 45, has signed a three-year contract at the Nou Camp.

Deco first joined Barcelona from Benfica in 2004 and won La Liga twice in four seasons, as well as the 2006 Champions League.

Mateu Alemany, Barca's current director of football, will leave when the transfer window closes on 1 September.

Barca said Deco will be in charge of their "sporting philosophy" and work closely with manager Xavi and the rest of the coaching staff.

The club said they are planning a restructure behind the scenes, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Former sporting director Jordi Cruyff left in May.

Deco also played two seasons for Chelsea following his time in Spain before returning to Brazil and finishing his career at Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro.